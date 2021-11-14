What Has the Gut Biome Got to Do with Coronaviruses, Covid Injections And ADE?

Coronavirus infections can trigger cytokine storms. Covid injections can trigger antibody dependent enhancement (“ADE”) which in turn can trigger cytokine storms. And so, cytokine storms are a common deadly outcome for both “the virus” and its “vaccine.”

There is a drug, dexamethasone, that has been proven to inhibit cytokine storms. But there is a non-pharmaceutical therapy – gut biome therapy – that has been completely ignored and has the potential to stop them.

This article is the first of a three-part series on gut microbiomes or gut biomes in which we attempt to highlight some answers to three questions:

Part 1: What is ADE and a cytokine storm, and what’s the gut got to do with it?

Part 2: How do we improve our gut biome?

Part 3: Why have we not been told about non-pharmaceutical therapies before?

What is ADE and a Cytokine Storm?

A cytokine storm seemed to be one of the common causes of mortality in the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at a Royal Society of Medicine webinar last year Professor David Isenberg said: “This is not specific to Covid, we have seen this before going right back to the influenza pandemic in 1918 and 1919, which is thought to be responsible, incidentally, for deaths, disproportionate number of deaths, in younger people.”

How does a cytokine storm occur?

Inflammation is a vital part of the immune system’s response to injury and infection. It is the body’s way of signalling the immune system to heal and repair damaged tissue as well as to defend itself against foreign invaders, such as viruses and bacteria. When we are first infected with a virus, for example, it sets off an inflammatory response.

Cytokines are signalling proteins which regulate a wide range of biological functions including: innate and acquired immunity; and, inflammation and repair. Some people’s immune systems send out too many cytokines causing uncontrollable inflammation throughout the body – a cytokine storm. In some people this can lead to multiple organ failure and result in death.

ADE, also known as pathogenic priming or vaccine-enhanced disease, occurs when the immune system creates an uncontrolled and overwhelming inflammatory response, or cytokine storm, when confronted with a naturally occurring coronavirus, for example.

During an interview Del Bigtree discusses a briefing document given to the FDA by Moderna when applying for Emergency Use Authorisation (“EUA”) for its Covid injection. It states the “risk of vaccine-enhanced disease over time, potentially associated with waning immunity, remains unknown.”

Bigtree explained: “Over the last 20 years, trying to make a coronavirus vaccine…it’s been an absolute disaster. Sometimes it’s called antibody dependent enhancement (or ADE). Here’s what happens. They gave the animals – in all of the animal trials of the last 20 years – they give the animal the vaccine. It looks like it’s safe. The animals are doing just fine. They test their blood. They have plenty of antibodies. Looks like the vaccine’s working. Then, they go one step further, to the challenge trial, where they inject the animal with coronavirus and something diabolical happens. Instead of the antibodies protecting the animal, it actually drew the virus in deeper, faster, proliferated faster and caused what’s called a cytokine storm.”

“It’s a total immune system shutdown. Like, overload, hyper-drive. Organ failure. What they call TH2 immuno-pathology in the lungs, where they cannot breathe – killed the animals. Which means, next year, after you’ve had the vaccine, you could think you’re doing fine. All of a sudden, you come in contact with coronavirus and you drop dead in the street because it made the coronavirus deadly. Which – you and I both know – for 99.9% of us isn’t deadly. This vaccine could make it deadly.”

Infowars: Interview With Del Bigtree, COVID Vaccine Could Make the Virus Far More Deadly, Leave Women Infertile,

31 December 2020 (5 mins)

You can watch the full Infowars interview with Del Bigtree HERE.

What’s the gut got to do with it?

A major component of our digestive system are bacteria. The human body contains more bacterial cells than human cells. You can find bacteria on the skin, in the nose, and most of all, in the gut.

A 2019 study showed that gut microbiota (“GM”) is closely liaised with various types of autoimmune diseases and gut microbiome could possibly be applied as a biomarker for autoimmune diseases prediction.

Autoimmune Diseases and Gut Symbionts: The Unpopular Liaison, S Zulkafli Nor Effa, Shou Jin Phang, Hajar Fauzan Ahmad, Mal J Med Health Sci 15(SUPP9): 165-172, Dec 2019

Bifidobacteria are a group of bacteria called probiotics that normally live in your intestines and stomach. They were the Quadram Institute’s “bacterial hero” at the 2018 Royal Society as they are one of the beneficial microbes that first colonise our gut after birth, helping to establish a healthy microbiota. This is crucial as a healthy, balanced and diverse microbiota helps us to digest our food, build a strong immune system and fight off harmful bacteria and infections.

Quadram Institute: Meet the Guardians of the Gut, Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition 2018 (5 mins)

Early research shows a correlation between high quantities of bifidobacterium and a decreased severity of Covid symptoms:

In February 2020 China’s Zhejiang University’s research recommended “nutritional support and application of prebiotics or probiotics were suggested to regulate the balance of intestinal microbiota and reduce the risk of secondary infection due to bacterial translocation.” In May 2020 the Chinese University, Hong Kong, published their results of a small pilot study which found that hospitalised Covid patients had persistent alterations in microbiome and concluded “strategies to alter the intestinal microbiota might reduce disease severity.” In July 2020 the University of Rome, Italy published their research which estimated the risk of developing respiratory failure was eight-fold lower in patients receiving oral bacteriotherapy.

When bifidobacteria are present in large quantities, it benefits our immune function through potent immune-modulating effects – effects that keep the immune system “in check.” Bifidobacteria has actually been shown to have the potential to stop cytokine storms through its impact on cytokines.

