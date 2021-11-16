Why Have We Not Been Told About Non-Pharmaceutical Therapies Before?

In a previous article we wrote about the UK government’s procrastination in promoting non-pharmaceutical therapies, such as gut biome therapies, and how the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had labelled vitamins and supplements as “unapproved drugs.”

In this article we explore what could be some of the reasons behind their bizarre attitude towards promoting age old approaches to health and wellbeing.

This article is the second of a three-part series on gut microbiomes or gut biomes in which we attempt to highlight some answers to three questions:

The best doctors give the least medicines

In USA, by 1925 10,000 herbalists were out of business and by 1940 over 1500 chiropractors were prosecuted for practicing quackery. The 22 homeopathic medical schools that flourished in the 1900s dwindled down to just two by 1923, and by 1950 all schools teaching homeopathy were closed.

In mid-2015, Dr. Jeff Bradstreet’s office was raided by the FDA. Just weeks later he was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest. His family suspected foul play. Dr. Bradstreet was a holistic medicine practitioner and renowned autism researcher but the Daily Mail branded him “a controversial anti-vaccine doctor.”

On 11 November 2021, Dr. Jon Kolonich, a chiropractor, and his wife were both found dead in different locations in New Jersey. It was ruled murder-suicide. Dr. Kolonich is the latest in a list of 106 mysterious holistic doctor deaths in USA since mid-2015.

Although not a holistic practitioner, Brandy Vaughan, an ex-Merck sales representative who founded Learn the Risk, was found dead by her nine-year-old son on 7 December 2020. Learn the Risk aims to educate about the risks of pharmaceutical products and encourages people to make healthy changes, naturally. The Sun branded Vaughan “a vocal anti-vaccination activist.” The circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious and her family and colleagues have initiated an independent investigation, as previously requested by Vaughan should she suddenly die. In 2015 she made a video describing the covert and overt intimidation she was experiencing.

The Overt and Covert Intimidation of Brandy Vaughan, 31 July 2015 (12 mins)

A string of alternative medicine practitioners’ and “anti-vaxxers” deaths does not prove a conspiracy and they could be random happenstance. But it is notable that there have been so many deaths, under questionable circumstances, within a specific group of people, with many of the bereaved openly calling foul play and answers still being sought.

Why the bizarre attitude towards non-pharmaceutical therapies?

The obvious reason is because there is no money to made by large corporations from non-pharmaceutical therapies. Big pharma makes money from sick people, not healthy people. At best preventative healthcare such as clean and uncontaminated water, food rich in nutrients, exercise and stress management take a back seat to the bombardment of television, newspaper and social media campaigns that suggest health comes in a syringe. But at worst …

In 2002 an article in the British Medical Journal, with examples of “disease mongering” and suggestions how to prevent its growth, stated: “pharmaceutical companies sponsor diseases and promote them to prescribers and consumers.”

In 2011 the HuffPost wrote: “There’s a lot of money to be made from telling healthy people they’re sick. Pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in sponsoring the definition of diseases and promoting them.”

In 2014, the Guardian wrote: “market-driven healthcare is incentivised to keep us sick. For what profit is there in a healthy population? If everyone were healthy, it would be the job of the pharmaceutical companies to persuade us that we were not well, that certain things about us needed fixing, putting right (even if they didn’t).”

And in 2021, iNews wrote: “The new drugs that are developed each year are not necessarily those with the most clinical value – they are the ones which can command the highest prices and the largest profits.”

In more recent years, clues as to why non-pharmaceutical therapies are not encouraged, or even supressed, can be found reading between the lines of some events involving Big Pharma and public health authorities. In the UK, for example, there are dozens of MP’s who have received large payments from private healthcare firms, social care providers and pharmaceutical corporations. And below we highlight two examples of events in USA.

Monsanto, Bayer and Roundup

In September 2021 Children Health’s Defense reported that Bayer was forced to change their Roundup label and pay $39.5 million for misleading advertising. Roundup contains glyphosate, technically an antibiotic which kills healthy microbes and so weakens our immune system.

Since the beginning of glyphosate’s use, Monsanto has claimed that it is safe for people. In spite of these claims – as well as those from Bayer, which acquired Monsanto in 2018 – over the last 10 years independent scientific research has shown glyphosate is toxic to vertebrates.

One of the attorneys who served on the trial team for the first three Monsanto Roundup lawsuits wrote a foreword to the book ‘The Whole Truth About the Monsanto Papers’ in which he states: “Understandably, with billions of dollars at stake and the agribusiness industry dependent on Roundup, the orthodox scientific community appeared to rally to Roundup’s defence.”

During the course of the class action lawsuit, with 240,000 valid claims, Monsanto conceded that glyphosate influences an enzyme in the human gut biome, which could lead to significant health effects. “For decades, Monsanto told people that Roundup could not affect humans. Consumers were never informed of Roundup’s true risks because Monsanto made misrepresentations and omitted material information on its label,” stated an attorney for the plaintiffs.

Big Pharma does not want the importance of gut biomes to health widely known as some of their products will be labelled “unsafe,” become difficult to sell or even be recalled. Not only do they make money on the product that makes people unwell but they then make money on the drugs to cure them.

BioBots and gut biomes

Although media and governments fail to publicise the benefits of gut biome therapy, they are secretly using gut biomes to serve their own purposes.

In October 2020, the Ice Age Farmer, Christian Westbrook, reported the US Department for Health and Human Services (“HHS”) was scaling up its “National Wastewater Surveillance System,” deploying Biobots to municipal sewers in the name of tracking Covid spread. But these agents are also able to monitor neighbourhood dietary trends – drug or alcohol intake, and much more. “Talk about a data dump …It’s an incredibly rich data set that you’re providing the state, at no charge, when you use municipal sewers,” Westbrook said.

Ice Age Farmer: Bio-Bots to Surveil Sewage, Monitor Your Diet & Drug Intake (for “COVID19 detection”), 14 October 2020 (9 mins)

What is a gut microbiome test and how do they work? Typically, the test is a take-home kit that instructs you to collect stool samples for three consecutive days. A laboratory will then analyse the samples for a number of things including: parasites; yeast overgrowth; bacterial overgrowth; Calprotectin (an inflammatory marker); immune markers; pancreatic elastase; fat and protein; and, beneficial bacteria.

So, Biobots are really mass gut microbiome, and urine, tests – but without our knowledge or permission and which completely disregard all privacy, rights and doctor/patient confidentiality laws.

Whitney Webb published her research about HHS Protect’s secretive AI platform – HHS Vision – and concludes: “The surveillance push we are seeing today – under the guise of fighting Covid-19 – increasingly seeks to monitor what is going into, out of, and happening within our very bodies.”

Since Covid ideology was unleashed on populations, governments have been moving in lockstep. What happens in one country, follows in others. Smart sewers and Biobots is not only an American problem, it could be coming your town or city in the not-so-distant future.

We need to start taking responsibility for our own health and stop looking to Big Pharma and public health authorities to make our decisions for us, because the decisions they make will be for their benefit and not for ours. Gut biome therapy and other non-pharmaceutical therapies are a good example of this. On the one hand governments and corporate media are downplaying, and supressing, non-pharmaceutical therapies while on the other, they are secretly deploying Biobots to monitor the very same – and it’s not for the good of our health.

Further resources:

Like this: Like Loading...