Vaccine-Injured Champion Mountain Biker Testifies: "The drug companies need to compensate us if they're going to be testing on us."

Kyle Werner, a 29-year-old mountain bike champion from Idaho, gave his testimony during a three-hour panel discussion hosted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson on 3 November in Washington D.C. The expert panel included doctors and medical researchers who treat Covid injection injuries and they were joined by patients who have experienced adverse events to Covid injections.

Kyle Werner developed pericarditis following a Pfizer Covid injection.  He has been bedridden, unable to work and unable to exercise for months.

“I want to say thank you to Dr. Fauci, the FDA heads, CDC, NIH and everyone for not showing up to this meeting and not listening to us. I really appreciate it.  I’m glad that you have our interests at heart.  This message is for you, how you broke my heart literally and figuratively … You told me this vaccine is safe and effective – period – and I believed you,” Werner said.

“I believe where there is risk, there must be choice.  And without acknowledging people are being seriously injured and dying we are doing a great disservice to the American people.”

Expert Panel on Medical Mandates and Vaccine Injuries, Washington D.C.,
3 November 2021 – Testimony Kyle Werner (4 mins)

Watch the full Expert Panel on Medical Mandates and Vaccine Injuries (3 hours) on The Highwire HERE. Werner’s testimony begins at 53:23 mins.

Two weeks before his testimony in Washington D.C., Werner discussed his injuries in more detail with Dr. John Campbell.

Werner had his first dose in the middle of May and his second dose on 10 June.  After his second injection he noticed a metallic taste in his mouth.  About three weeks later he became fatigued and experienced phantom heart fluttering and dizziness multiple times a day.  Shortly afterwards he was hospitalised with heart issues. He was released from hospital but was later admitted again after experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. He was diagnosed with pericarditis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (“POTS”).  Werner has also been suffering from severe joint pain and stiffness – reactive arthritis.

Werner explained that what he has helped to alleviate his symptoms, in particular POTS, is ivermectin, star anise tea, pine needle tea and black seed oil.

Dr. John Campbell: Kyle’s vaccine complication, 21 October 2021 (42 mins)

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News

