The BIRD Group Is Coming Under Increasing Censorship and Censorship Kills

The British Ivermectin Research Development (“BIRD”) Group has been coming under increasing censorship in recent months. In May the BIRD Group noted the increasing censorship on LinkedIn around ivermectin. In July the BIRD Group noted that the World Health Organisation was deleting information on it’s website saying ivermectin is safe and on 1 October twitter suspended BIRD’s account.

It’s not likely to be co-incidence that censorship increased shortly after the International Ivermectin for Covid Conference (“IICC”), hosted by BIRD, on 24 – 25 April 2021. Nor that it was ramped up after World Ivermectin Day on 24 July 2021.

Regarding the broadcasting of World Ivermectin Day, YouTube said content about ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid was not supported by health authorities around the world, and thus they cannot host discussions held about ivermectin on their platform. But, “they can’t ban our science-based, decentralised, bottom-up, citizen-driven movement supporting ivermectin. And they can’t stop you from talking to your doctor about ivermectin,” the World Ivermectin Day website states.

On IICC Day 2, Professor Matjiaz Zwitter gave an incredible talk on the ethical problems surrounding ivermectin as a treatment for Covid, the censorship surrounding ivermectin and the negative promotion coming from health authorities such as the FDA and WHO. Prof. Zwitter is the head of the Department of Medical Ethics and Law at the Universtity of Maribor, Slovenia. You can watch Prof. Zwitter’s 28-minute talk HERE.

Dr. Tess Lawrie, a medical doctor, researcher and director of Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, closed the IICC with a powerful speech.

“The story of ivermectin has highlighted that we are at a remarkable juncture in medical history where: rigorous scientific evidence; our training and experience; the tools that we use to heal; and, our connection with our patients are being systematically undermined by relentless disinformation stemming from corporate greed.

“The story of ivermectin shows that we, as the public, have misplaced our trust in the authorities and have underestimated the extent to which money and power corrupts. Had ivermectin been employed in 2020 – when medical colleagues around the world first alerted the authorities to its efficacy – millions of lives could have been saved and the pandemic, with all of the associated suffering and loss, brought to a rapid and timely end,” Dr. Lawrie said.

IICC conference end – Dr Lawrie’s Speech, 25 April 2021 (7 mins)

You can watch all IICC videos HERE.

The Deadly Censorship of Ivermectin

Censorship is actually a form of disinformation, which is defined as “information given to hide the actual truth.”

Kyle Warner, a mountain bike champion, suffered a reaction so severe after his second Pfizer injection in June that, as of October, he was still spending days in bed, easily overwhelmed by too much mental or physical exertion.

He shared his detailed experience with John Campbell, a retired nurse and teacher, during which he explained that before being diagnosed with pericarditis, POTS and reactive arthritis, a doctor told Warner that he was having a “psychotic episode” as Warner had suggested his reaction was from the Covid injection. The health care practitioners thought he was imagining things or “trying to be anti-vaxx or a conspiracy theorist.”

Warner has experimented with a number of therapies that he believes have helped including ivermectin, pine needle tea, star anise and black seed oil. Warner explained that he understood ivermectin bound to the spike protein from the Covid injections which is why it alleviates his symptoms.

Around the time Warner was first experiencing severe adverse reactions to his Covid injection, Bret Weinstein, host of DarkHorse Podcast, tweeted, “The censorship campaign obscuring ivermectin (as prophylactic against SARS-CoV2 and as treatment for COVID-19) kills.”

Huge thanks to @joerogan for the "emergency podcast" on #ivermectin, with me and @PierreKory. The censorship campaign obscuring Ivermectin (as prophylactic against SARS-CoV2 and as treatment for COVID-19) kills. Is it about shareholders and EUAs? https://t.co/fYZ2GXzqvz — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) June 23, 2021

YouTube had deleted two of Weinstein’s videos: one with Dr. Pierre Kory and the other with Dr. Robert Malone. Why? Because they discussed science showing ivermectin works against Covid-19 and the hazards of experimental Covid gene therapy injections. Never mind the fact that Kory and Malone are the widely recognized leading experts in their fields.

Joe Rogan, comedian and podcast host, invited Weinstein and Kory in for an “emergency podcast” about the censorship of ivermectin in the wake of the targeted takedown. Weinstein told Rogan that YouTube demonetised his channels, removed some of his videos and issued warnings for content that mentioned ivermectin, labelling it “spam” and “deceptive medical information.” But ivermectin is an effective antiparasitic drug that’s been given to 4 billion people worldwide and the World Health Organization considers ivermectin an essential medicine that’s safe for kids, Weinstein said.

When Joe Rogan revealed, at the beginning of September, he had treated his bout of Covid with ivermectin and other remedies — fully recovering within three days — corporate media reported Rogan had taken “ivermectin, a deworming veterinary drug that is formulated for use in cows and horses,” adding that “the Food and Drug Administration is urging people to stop ingesting” the medication, saying animal doses of the drug can cause nausea, vomiting and in some cases severe hepatitis.

Highlighting a clip from the Joe Rogan’s “emergency podcast,” Russell Brand questioned why information on ivermectin is so politicised. He said he has no opinion on how Covid should be treated and isn’t qualified to offer advice — but he does have an opinion on how the media reports on certain issues and what biases are at play.

The media’s reporting on the treatments Rogan used — which included ivermectin, vitamin C and monoclonal antibodies — was “deeply cynical,” said Brand.

Russell Brand: Joe Rogan and Ivermectin, Should Covid Be Politicised? 8 September 2021 (9 mins)

Who Orchestrated the Attack on Ivermectin?

According to VigiAccess, the World Health Organization’s drug tracker, a total of 20 deaths have been linked to ivermectin since 1992. There’s absolutely no reason whatsoever to disparage ivermectin as a “horse dewormer” that only a loony person would consider taking. Yet that’s what corporate media has done, virtually without exception.

While corporate media are certainly at fault for spreading disinformation here, they got the idea from a supposedly reputable source — the FDA. In a tweet on 21 August 2021, the FDA linked to an agency article warning against the use of ivermectin, saying “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” This blatantly misleading post seeded the lie that then spread across corporate media.

In an article posted on RESCUE, two independent investigative health journalists, detailed how the FDA’s anti-ivermectin campaign began.

“The FDA tweet arrived just as ivermectin prescriptions were soaring, up twenty-four-fold in August from before the pandemic,” RESCUE reported. The day after the RESCUE article was published one of its authors was locked out of her twitter account.

Why is ivermectin being censored? Why don’t governments and health officials want people to feel confident that there’s treatment out there and that Covid is not the death sentence they’ve been led to believe it is? The short answer is because ivermectin threatens the Covid injection program. The suppression and censorship of ivermectin to favour the experimental Covid injections is one of the biggest crimes of the century.

Dr. Lawrie has been trying to get the word out about ivermectin. To that end, she helped organize the BIRD Group and the IICC. We can help her by helping the BIRD Group beat the censorship. Spread the word, sign up to their newsletter HERE and follow them on Telegram HERE.

Sources:

Like this: Like Loading...