HEAD OF NHS INFLATES FIGURES OF COVID HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

LIES, DAMN LIES AND NHS STATISTICS

The head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard says the NHS ‘is running hot,’ and urged people to book their COVID booster jabs. However, in her attempt to try and convince the public to dose up, she has been accused of “misusing” statistics after she said that there are 14 times as many people in hospital with COVID than this time last year. Her remark resulted in another blanket of MSM misinformation.

The latest data from the Government’s dashboard shows there were 800 admissions on November 3, compared to almost 1,300 at the same point last year and there were 7,000 inpatients in England compared to more than 11,000 patients in hospital with the disease on November 5th, 2020. If the actual figures had in fact been 14 times as many as last year, we would be seeing 18,200 hospital admissions this year and 154,000 inpatients, a massive difference to the reality.

DODGY SALES TACTICS


It would seem that the head of OUR NHS is using tactics befitting of dodgy carpet cleaner sales teams of the 80s, they would show pictures of massive, overexaggerated sized bed bugs in order to frighten the customer into buying their product. The NHS chief executive went on to suggest flu and other respiratory conditions can also pose  a heightened threat as we head into winter- which will see people socialising indoors more often where viruses can easily spread. “So, it is going to be really important that people absolutely do take the steps they can protect themselves,” Ms Pritchard added. This of course includes getting vaccinated.

THE UPTAKE OF DOSES


According to the BBCs coronavirus coverage page, so far, 50 million people have had a first vaccine dose – about 87% of over-12s. More than 45 million – about 79% of over-12s – have had both doses. While uptake of first and second doses has dropped off, there has been a steep rise in people having booster shots. Boosters are being offered to frontline medical staff, over-50s and people who are clinically vulnerable across the UK, since the 16th of September 2021 approximately 7.5 million doses have been administered in England since 16 September.

THE UK GOVERNMENT HAS ORDERED MILLIONS OF DOSES OF VACCINES

The UK had ordered more than 540 million doses of seven vaccines, which includes the four that have been approved for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) so far (Source).


A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO SHIFT STOCK PERHAPS?


Are we therefore seeing a desperate attempt to use up the millions of vaccine stock? The NHS chief seems to have doubts about the vaccine efficacy. If she believes there are 14 times increase in COVID patients this year with a vaccine, how effective does she believe the vaccines actually are?


Maybe Amanda Pritchard simply miscalculated the figures, if that is the case, should she be the head of the NHS? If, however, she deliberately lied, should she be the head of the NHS?
Either way, the misinformation due to the misleading use of figures by the NHS will undoubtedly have a detrimental effect on the little trust the British public have in both broadcasters and more importantly public health institutions.

