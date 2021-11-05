Breaking News

BREAKING – Fully Vaccinated accounted for 83% of Covid-19 Deaths, 68% of Hospitalisations & 55% of Cases in England over the past month

By on ( 1 Comment )

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 44’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 4th November 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between October 4th and October 31st were among the fully vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by table 2 of the UKHSA Week 44 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 4th and October 31st 2021 were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 413,112 cases
  • Partly vaccinated population = 61,288 cases
  • Fully-vaccinated population = 439,790 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 55% of Covid-19 cases between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 45%. However, if we remove under 18’s from the equation, many of whom aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, the figures are far worse for the vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by table 2 of the UKHSA Week 44 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 4th and October 31st 2021 were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 76,219 cases
  • Partly vaccinated population = 61,288 cases
  • Fully-vaccinated population = 439,790 cases

This means the over 18 vaccinated population accounted for 86% of Covid-19 cases between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 14%.

Unfortunately the lates UKHSA report also shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between October 4th and October 31st 2021.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between October 4th and October 31st 2021 as confirmed by table 3 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 2,806
  • Partly vaccinated population = 297
  • Fully vaccinated population = 5,534

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 68% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between October 4th and October 31st 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 32%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between October 4th and October 31st 2021 as confirmed by table 4 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

  • Not-vaccinated population = 538 deaths
  • Partly vaccinated population = 85 deaths
  • Fully vaccinated population = 2447 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 83% of Covid-19 deaths between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 17%.

Serious questions on the effectiveness of the jabs need to be answered due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Biden Says Children’s Covid-19 Vaccination Program Will be “Fully Operational” by November 8th
The United States is only days away from the Biden regime rolling …
The World Has Had Enough – Worldwide Protests Against Covid Mandates and “Vaccine Passports”
Around the world people are gathering for massive protests against Covid injection …
More than 26,000 Public Employees in New York City are Refusing the Covid-19 Vaccine
Standing strong against Mayor Bill de Blasio's tyrannical vaccine mandate, one in …
Epidemiologists Call for Halt of Covid Injections in Children, Pregnant Women
Citing “grave errors” in a CDC study published in April 2021 in …
Nearly Two Million Dead Americans from COVID Infection, Vaccines and Collateral Impacts
During the pandemic many deaths have occurred, approaching 2 million Americans.  Ponder …
BREAKING – 88% of Covid-19 Deaths & 77% of Hospitalisations were among the Fully Vaccinated in the past month according to the latest Public Health data
The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted …
A 2021 Worldwide Vaccine-Induced Pandemic and It’s More Deadly Than the Last – Fortunately, The Solution Is Simple
On 8 December 2020, the United Kingdom (“UK”) became the first country …
EXCLUSIVE – VAERS data shows 100% of reported Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of batches produced and the majority were sent to red Republican States across the USA
On October 31st we exclusively revealed how an investigation of the USA's …
60,000 UK Care Workers Face Losing Their Job After Being Told to Get Covid-19 Vaccine or Get Sacked
As a result of the UK government's vaccine mandate for all social …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments