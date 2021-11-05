BREAKING – Fully Vaccinated accounted for 83% of Covid-19 Deaths, 68% of Hospitalisations & 55% of Cases in England over the past month

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 44’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 4th November 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between October 4th and October 31st were among the fully vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by table 2 of the UKHSA Week 44 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 4th and October 31st 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 413,112 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 61,288 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 439,790 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 55% of Covid-19 cases between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 45%. However, if we remove under 18’s from the equation, many of whom aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, the figures are far worse for the vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by table 2 of the UKHSA Week 44 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 4th and October 31st 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 76,219 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 61,288 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 439,790 cases

This means the over 18 vaccinated population accounted for 86% of Covid-19 cases between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 14%.

Unfortunately the lates UKHSA report also shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between October 4th and October 31st 2021.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between October 4th and October 31st 2021 as confirmed by table 3 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 2,806

Partly vaccinated population = 297

Fully vaccinated population = 5,534

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 68% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between October 4th and October 31st 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 32%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between October 4th and October 31st 2021 as confirmed by table 4 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 538 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 85 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 2447 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 83% of Covid-19 deaths between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 17%.

Serious questions on the effectiveness of the jabs need to be answered due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.

