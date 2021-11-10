BREAKING – 35,924 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 8 months of 2021 according to ONS data

Official Office for National Statistics data has inadvertently revealed that 35,924 people have died within twenty-one days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 8 months of 2021.

Dozens of freedom of information requests have been made to Public Health England (PHE) over the past several months requesting to know how many people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, but each and every time PHE have claimed they do “not hold the information requested”.

It is extremely strange to find that PHE do not hold the information considering their counterpart in Scotland has been able to publish the data on deaths within 28 days of a Covid-19 vaccination.

Public Health Scotland last published the figures on the 23rd June 2021 in their ‘Covid-19 Statistical Report’ in which they revealed 5,522 people had died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine between December 8th 2020 and June 11th 2021 in Scotland.

PHS were also able to reveal the numbers by brand of vaccine and date of occurrence in a published spreadsheet found here. The spreadsheet shows that 1,877 people died with 28 days of having the Pfizer mRNA jab, 3,643 people died within 28 days of having the AstraZeneca viral vector jab, and 2 people died within 28 days of having the Moderna mRNA jab.

The reason people have been requesting to know the number of people to have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine is because these are the exact same parameters that have been used to count alleged Covid-19 deaths for the majority of the alleged pandemic.

Deaths are counted as Covid-19 if they occur within 28 days of a positive test, however, in the beginning they were actually counting deaths as Covid-19 if they occurred within 60 days of a positive test.

But it would seem PHE have been able to elude the requests made for the number of people who have died after having the Covid-19 jab thanks to a technicality. That technicality being the number of days used in their request, because we have discovered that they do hold the data on the number of people to have died after having a Covid-19 injection.

But it isn’t the number of people who have died within 28 days, it is instead the number of people who have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and the figures have just been published inadvertently by the Office for National Statistics.

A report published by the ONS on Novermber 1st 2021 was a clear attempt to dupe the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated popuation. But the date parameters used in their report include a huge swathe of deaths that occurred during the second alleged wave of Covid-19 in January 2021, when barely anybody was vaccinated.

The cut off point was also the 24th September 2021, meaning deaths that have occurred since have not been included.

As you can see from the above graph taken from the UK Governments Covid-19 Dashboard the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths during the perioud used in the ONS report occurred during the second wave when the vaccine programme had only just begun, so of course the vast majority of deaths occurred among the unvaccinated population.

However, if ONS had decided to cover the third wave that we are currently experiencing then you would have seen that 83% of people who have died with Covid-19 between October 4th and October 31st 2021, were in fact vaccinated.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between October 4th and October 31st 2021 as confirmed by table 4 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 538 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 85 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 2447 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 83% of Covid-19 deaths between October 4th and October 31st, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 17%.

So as you can see the vast majority of deaths during this current wave of Covid-19 are occurring among the vaccinated population, but of course ONS didn’t want you to know that so they left it out. But we bet they didn’t plan on revealing the number of people who have died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine like they have.

The ONS report (found here) is an attempt to show how well the Covid-19 vaccines have been at preventing deaths. But don’t forget they’ve only covered the first 8 months of the year where the vast majority of deaths occurred when the majority of the population were not vaccinated.

However, by attempting to dupe the public into believing the Covid-19 vaccines have worked at preventing deaths the ONS have revealed that 35,924 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England between January 2nd and September 24th 2021.

As you can see above 18,971 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,413 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Another 12,344 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of having a Covid-19 vaccine, and 196 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Therefore 35,924 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 8 months of 2021.

What’s interesting to note here though is that a further 243,106 people died 21 days or more after having the Covid-19 vaccine, and we’re very eager to know how many of those occurred up to 28 days after being vaccinated, or even 60 days after being vaccinated considering they have and still do use this perameter to count Covid-19 deaths.

But for now we will have to settle for knowing the official number of people to have died in England within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during the first 8 months of 2021, and that number is 35,924, and we imagine it’s a number that is only going to get bigger now that the predicted booster campaign is underway.

Like this: Like Loading...