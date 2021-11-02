Breaking News

Pandemic of the Vaccinated – Worldwide data on 188 countries proves the highest Covid-19 case rates are in the most vaccinated countries

Worldwide analysis of 188 nations shows a massive global correlation between vaccination and higher case rates of Covid-19, proving the world is currently experiencing a pandemic of the vaccinated.

METHOD

Data was analysed from the ‘Our World in Data’ site of Johns Hopkins University on 247 million Covid-19 cases from the very start of the pandemic to October 31st 2021, for all 188 nations where they have data on both the percentage of people vaccinated and the cumulative confirmed cases per million .

The results on the average cases per million people against the percentage vaccinated were as follows –

Source Data
Source Data
Source Data

CONCLUSION

The above shows that the incidence of cases increases fairly linearly with the percentage of vaccinated people at a rate of 800 cases per million per extra percentage vaccinated.

The nations with the lowest case rates are almost exclusively in Africa, which also has the lowest rates of vaccination.

Whereas the nations with the highest case rates also have the highest rates of vaccination.

The inescapable conclusion from all the data we have up to October 31st is that vaccines increase case numbers. This is not a representative sample of a few thousand cases from one nation. It is a full study of all the cases so far in every reporting nation.

The results are in. There is a massive correlation positive between vaccination percentage and case numbers. Vaccinations are clearly opening the door to the virus.

In heavily vaccinated nations such as the UK the case rate in the fully vaccinated over 30’s is presently only 23-55% higher than the case rate in the unvaccinated. But the case rate in the unvaccinated is elevated due to infection by vaccinated people.

The media narrative is that the unvaccinated are infecting the vaccinated. This data indisputably shows that the reverse is the case. This has now become a pandemic of the vaccinated.

They are increasing the case numbers in the unvaccinated – because their immune systems are being damaged by the vaccines. That is what the fairly straight and very steep line above is declaring.

Had there been no vaccination in the UK the figures would now be more like those of the African countries as seen in the bottom left of the above graph.

One of the clearest ways to see that the vaccinated are infecting the unvaccinated is the comparison of  71% vaccinated in Israel with 27% vaccinated in Palestine.

The graph shows Israel leading Palestine in cases and dragging them up above the world average case level.

DATA

Here is the table of the data used in the analysis, taken from – https://ourworldindata.org/covid-cases 

