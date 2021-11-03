A 2021 Worldwide Vaccine-Induced Pandemic and It’s More Deadly Than the Last – Fortunately, The Solution Is Simple

On 8 December 2020, the United Kingdom (“UK”) became the first country in the world to begin injecting its public with the experimental Covid-19 gene therapy, which is also a biological and chemical weapon. The next day, the MHRA issued preliminary guidance on severe allergic reactions after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine due to early reports of anaphylaxis. By Christmas Eve, the Government and their helpers had already injected 521,594 people across all four UK nations.

Although we cannot trust any of the UK ‘official’ statistics driving the Covid-19 narrative we are using them so information can be compared using the same sources, to compare apples with apples so to speak.

As of 8 December 2020, the UK government claimed since the start of the “pandemic” there had been 63,830 deaths within 28 days of their first positive Covid test (“Covid deaths”). Death within a month of a positive test does not equate to a death where Covid was the cause. However, it is how all ‘official’ statistics are prepared and publicised so we will label them “Covid deaths” for purposes of this article.

As of 28 October 2021, the UK government reported 140,627 Covid deaths. An increase of 76,797 during the 11 months (8 Dec – 28 Oct), with 61,598 people (80%) dying within the first three months (8 Dec – 8 Mar) of the launch of the Covid injection campaign.

There is almost the same number of Covid deaths in the three months following the start of the mass injection program as died in the preceding 11 months: 61,598 vs 63,830. And, the number of daily Covid deaths peaked, and surpassed the “2020 Covid pandemic” peak, on 19 January 2021 – just seven weeks after the first member of the public had been injected.

Is the pattern of increased deaths after launching national Covid injection campaigns seen in the rest of the world? Yes.

We have previously written about the vaccine-induced epidemics in Australia, Taiwan, Ireland and an analysis of data from 188 countries which shows the nations with the lowest case rates have the lowest rates of vaccination. Whereas, the nations with the highest case rates have the highest rates of vaccination. You can explore this data for 188 countries for yourself on the ‘Our World in Data (“OWID”)’ website HERE.

Using OWID, Rounding the Earth tweeted a summary of data for some countries which we have tabled below and concludes: “Globally, there is a 52.3% increase in Covid deaths per day associated with the start of a Covid vaccination program as of October 20, 2021.”

Note: The last column “increase” is to show the difference between the impact of the 2020 Covid pandemic and the 2021 vaccine-induced pandemic, an over-simplistic indication of how many lives may possibly have been saved had there been no mass vaccination program.

At the end of September, a qualitative data analyst collated data of Covid deaths before and after mass Covid injection campaigns in 40 countries and made an easy to understand visual.

Why, if Covid “vaccines” are “safe and effective,” are there widespread outbreaks and increases in Covid deaths post-injection?

The UK Government’s ‘Greenbook’, Covid-19 vaccination information for public health professionals, provides a clue – the Covid injections “use the pathogen’s genetic code as the vaccine.”

The “vaccine” is injecting people with “the virus” or, at the very least the disease-causing agent, the SARS-CoV2 spike protein. And it is this, as well as other ingredients in the injections, that is causing illness and death.

Dr. David E. Martin, an American whose business is to monitor the innovation that’s happening around the world and specifically to monitor the economics of that innovation, says the Covid injections were never intended to be a vaccine, they are “about getting people injected with the known to be harmful spike protein.”

In his dossier, ‘The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier’, Dr. Martin summarises his findings after researching over 4000 patents that have been issued around SARS Coronavirus. His findings show that SARS was made in a laboratory and patented on 19 April 2002.

“That patent clearly lays out in very specific gene sequencing, the fact that we knew that the ACE receptor, the ACE2 binding domain, the S1 spike protein, and other elements of what we have come to know as this scourge pathogen was not only engineered, but could be synthetically modified in the laboratory, using nothing more than gene sequencing technologies, taking computer code and turning it into a pathogen or an intermediate of the pathogen,” Dr. Martin said when giving his testimony to the Corona Investigative Committee, “we’re injecting a spike protein mRNA sequence, which is a computer simulation, it’s not derived from nature. It’s a computer simulation of a sequence which has been known and patented for years.”

On 5 June 2021, Dr. Richard Fleming presented Event 2021,The Published Science on SARS-CoV-2 & COVID-19. Virus – Vaccines – Treatments. It is a four-and-a-half hour presentation and the video has been split into 15 shorter parts for easier consumption. During the first and second parts he explained the make-up and origins of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein including who was involved and who funded its creation. Below is a clip from Event 2021, Part 1. You can watch Part 1 in full HERE and Part 2 HERE. Links to all 15 parts are listed HERE.

Stupidity is not the lack of knowledge it is repeating the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. And so, the solution is simple: if you want a different result, stop injecting yourself with harmful substances.

