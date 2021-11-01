Health Advisors’ Answer to Ireland’s Vaccine-Induced Epidemic – More of The Same Until “Transmission-Blocking Vaccines” Are Available

“Ireland now has the highest number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 since March, despite over 91% of the population over-12 being vaccinated – the highest jab rate in the EU. The number of Covid-positive patients in Irish hospitals now stands at 513 – figures not seen since the end of the infamous third wave last winter … 101 of these are in ICU,” wrote Gript News, an Irish independent media outlet, on 27 October 2021

The week before it was reported that Waterford city, with 99.7% of its adult population having had two Covid injections, is one of the most “vaccinated” regions in the entire world and has Ireland’s highest rate of Covid-19 infection.

The Irish Times quotes health officials’ concerns and you have to read them to believe them:

“The State’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was ‘increasingly worried about the rising incidence of the disease nationwide … we are seeing a continuing increase in hospitalisation and intensive care admissions – a substantial amount of whom are not fully vaccinated.’

“HSE’s national director of acute operations Liam Woods described the vaccine as ‘our best defence’ against Covid-19.

“Dr Anne Moore, a vaccine specialist at UCC’s school of biochemistry, said there would be a large increase in cases until there was a ‘transmission-blocking vaccine’.”

Covid-19: Number in hospital with the disease reaches highest level in seven months,

The Irish Times, 27 October 2021

For anyone who takes The Irish Times article at face value, only one thought springs to mind – “Stupidity is a more dangerous enemy of the good than malice,” Bonhoeffer’s Theory of Stupidity.

In Ireland there was no impact on all-cause mortality death rate during the “2020 pandemic year.” In the video below Ivor Cummins chooses his words and is careful not to discuss “hot topics” to avoid censorship while explaining viral transmission and the data.

Time to Think: The Basic Data says It All – Simplified and Clear! Ivor Cummins, 23 October 2021

Returning to The Irish Times article. It’s interesting that Liam Woods was Director of Finance of HSE before being appointed Director of Acute Services and as is Dr Moore’s “transmission-blocking vaccine” comment What is a transmission-blocking vaccine? The Irish Times didn’t elaborate so we looked it up.

When we search for “Covid transmission-blocking vaccines” only resources related to the current Covid injections are returned and only in respect of “transmission” and “vaccines.” It seems “transmission-blocking” is a term yet to be widely used, if at all, in the “Covid science” world.

When we search for “transmission-blocking vaccines” the only results returned, after scrolling through a few pages of search results, are those being developed for malaria or insect-borne diseases. And there is a reason for that. The aim of transmission-blocking vaccines is to interrupt a parasite’s sexual stages of development and a virus does not have sexual stages in its life-cycle.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. Malaria is a tropical disease caused by a parasite. It is transmitted by mosquitoes and is not transmitted directly from one human to another. Malaria is neither infectious nor contagious.

Plasmodium falciparum is the most-deadly of the human malaria parasites. As one approach to halting transmission to humans, transmission-blocking vaccines attempt to prevent the parasite from completing its life-cycle in a mosquito.

Source: PubMed. Transmission-Blocking Vaccines: Old Friends and New Prospects,

FIG 1 Life cycle of P. falciparum., June 2019

“In the progression of the life cycle of Plasmodium falciparum, a small proportion of asexual parasites differentiate into male or female sexual forms called gametocytes. Just like their asexual counterparts, gametocytes are contained within the infected host’s erythrocytes (RBCs). However, unlike their asexual partners, they do not exit the RBC until they are taken up in a blood meal by a mosquito. In the mosquito midgut, they are stimulated to emerge from the RBC, undergo fertilization, and ultimately produce tens of thousands of sporozoites that are infectious to humans. This transmission cycle can be blocked by antibodies targeting proteins exposed on the parasite surface in the mosquito midgut, a process that has led to the development of candidate transmission-blocking vaccines (TBV), including some that are in clinical trials. Here we review the leading TBV antigens and highlight the ongoing search for additional gametocyte/gamete surface antigens, as well as antigens on the surfaces of gametocyte-infected erythrocytes, which can potentially become a new group of TBV candidates.” – Abstract, Transmission-Blocking Vaccines: Old Friends and New Prospects, June 2019

The term “transmission-blocking vaccine” suggests it blocks transmission. Notably, a 2000 World Health Organisation publication states: “A vaccine which blocks the transmission of malaria would be of great public benefit … however, it does not reduce a person’s chances of becoming infected, or reduce the severity of disease.”

So, can we conclude that Dr. Moore, a vaccine specialist, either: has misused the term – and by doing so admitted Covid injections do not prevent transmission – or, is she psychologically preparing the Irish public to line up for the next generation of “transmission-blocking vaccines”?

If it is the latter, and assuming the science has improved since 2000, which part of the virus’ life-cycle do they propose blocking? When the virus attaches to cells or when it penetrates our cells, maybe? Whether immunity is vaccine or naturally acquired, is that not what it does?

Innate Immunity to Viruses “Viral infection induces an extensive array of defence mechanisms in the host. Innate defences come into play to block or inhibit initial infection, to protect cells from infection, or to eliminate virus-infected cells, and occur well before the onset of adaptive immunity.” – Immune responses to viruses, 15 May 2009

Adptive Immunity “The adaptive immune system takes over if the innate immune system is not able to destroy the germs. It specifically targets the type of germ that is causing the infection. But to do that it first needs to identify the germ. This means that it is slower to respond than the innate immune system, but when it does it is more accurate. It also has the advantage of being able to “remember” germs, so the next time a known germ is encountered, the adaptive immune system can respond faster.” – The Innate and Adaptive Immune Systems, 30 July 2020

I am reluctant to offer my personal view as I am not a vaccine specialist, immunologist, virologist or medical doctor but Dr Moore’s comment begs it of me.

Dr. Moore’s comment sounds like hogwash and an attempt to confuse people with pseudo-science mumbo jumbo. Or, perhaps it is a cover story for people’s immune systems collapsing post-Covid injection or that there are parasites in some Covid injections. I don’t know. But as far as I can tell, the objective is for more people to have as many injections, as often, as possible and health advisors will say anything to get the job done regardless of the cost to health or lives.

On the other hand, maybe I’ll stand corrected. Maybe she will redeem herself and explain what she means by “Covid transmission-blocking vaccines.” She will need to if she wants to convince people to allow them to be injected into their bodies.

