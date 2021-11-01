Dr Mike Yeadon – “The findings that 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths have been caused by just 5% of the batches produced are unprecedented”

On October 31st we revealed how an investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified.

The investigation uncovered several shocking findings, including that 100% of deaths reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections were caused by just 5% of the batches produced.

Dr Mike Yeadon, former Vice-President of Pfizer, has detailed his thoughts on the conclusions of the investigation of VAERS data below.

By Dr Mike Yeadon

This information about different safety profiles of different “lots” (batches of finished product of covid19 vaccines) is completely without precedent.

I’m thinking about it and I don’t yet have clear in my mind what the envelope of plausible / possible explanations are.

But the bottom line is that the majority of lots were associated with good short term safety, few hospitalisations & deaths, which is true for both the Pfizer & Moderna injections.

But in both cases, a small number of vaccine lots are associated with incredibly high rates of adverse events including deaths.

How can this possibly happen? Drug manufacturing is performed to exacting standards of control. The ‘active’ agent is made in batches. It cannot be guessed how many doses each batch makes, because no one has ever made commercial scale mRNA products before.

But each batch of what’s called “drug substance” is then used to formulate, fill, pack & label various lots of finished drug product.

Testing methods are developed for all of the manufacturing steps, together with standards for the results to be considered acceptable.

Something happened between drug substance & drug product which resulted in a small number of finished lots for distribution which were destined to kill huge numbers of people.

Possible explanations (not exhaustive):

1. Errors made in the final steps of manufacturing which resulted in certain batches bring reasonably benign & others extraordinarily deadly. I just cannot imagine the kind of mistakes which could produce such radically different clinical profiles. For example, poor handling during shipping & storage prior to administration to people. Problem I have with this is that such handling errors (eg allowing temperate to rise way above limits defined in stability testing) usually result in drug product which doesn’t work properly, as it’s degraded, not in drug product that’s incredible dangerous.

2. At some point in manufacturing, someone or some entity actively modified what was being filled into vials, and it was this which resulted in extreme skew of clinical safety profile.

There has been so much truly awful behaviour of “elites” that I’m simply not willing (as I would have historically) to dismiss the possibility that this has been done on purpose.

What I do know, and this is a test of whether there’s the slightest sign of integrity from these companies as well as the regulatory agencies, is that all use of the affected produce must immediately cease, all batches of drug substance & lots of drug product should cease.

The materials should be recalled to a place of stable storage & an intense analytical investigation initiated.

Unless factors are found which adequately explain the huge differences in clinical adverse event profiles, administration to humans must not restart.

If the manufacturers do not exhibit sufficient control of drug product, the authorisation they hold from various regulatory authorities are utterly voided.

Just when you thought this debacle couldn’t possibly get any worse, it gets much worse.

Expect to hear more about this.

Meanwhile, who in their right mind would roll up their sleeve?

