EXCLUSIVE – 85% of Covid-19 Deaths & 75% of Hospitalisations were among the Fully Vaccinated in the last month according to the latest Public Health data

The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 85% of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks, whilst also accounting for 75% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 61% of alleged Covid-19 cases from September 25th through to October 22nd.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published October 27th confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

Table 23 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 cases were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 16th 2021, accounting for 10,992 cases. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just over half the amount, recording 5,756 cases.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by the above table between September 25th and October 22nd 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 27,511 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 3,621 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 38,474 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 61% of Covid-19 cases between September 25th and October 22nd, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 39%.

However, the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to hospitalisations, with the fully vaccinated now accounting for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations since at least July 2021.

The above table shows that the not-vaccinated over-60’s accounted for just 10% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 25th and October 22nd, whilst the vaccinated over 60’s accounted for 90%.

A similar trend can also be seen in the 30 to 59 year-old age group with the not-vaccinated accounting for just 33% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated accounted for 67%.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between September 25th and October 22nd 2021 as confirmed by table 24 of the PHS report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 584

Partly vaccinated population = 81

Fully vaccinated population = 1672

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 75% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between September 25th and October 22nd 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 25%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between September 18th and October 15th 2021 as confirmed by table 25 of the PHS report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 85 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 17 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 457 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 85% of Covid-19 deaths between September 18th and October 15th, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 15%.

The fact that the fully vaccinated now account for the majority of Covid-19 cases is extremely concerning in regards to the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections, because up until recently, children; who are not eligibe for vaccination, have accounted for the vast majority of cases.

Further questions on the effectiveness of the jabs also need to be asked due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.

