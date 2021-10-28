A Primary School Teacher Was Secretly Recorded Regurgitating Propaganda from the Tele and Mocking Human Rights

A UK primary school teacher has been recorded saying: “The problem with those idiots [on social media] is they are going to influence people who have not been educated enough, people who are easily influenced themselves to not get the vaccines … Vaccines save lives … They are literally there to protect you from the virus and that is it … There is nothing else in there.”

The teacher does not stop there, he goes on to say: “If you have this vaccine now, you will not get the delta version of Covid in the future. And you might be fine and healthy now but, in 30 years’ time, who knows what your health be like.”

The recording was made by the family of a 9-year-old. Listen, below, to what a teacher in a Greater Manchester primary school had to say about “vaccines”:

Secret Recording of Primary Teacher Rant (Greater Manchester)

Transcript: They’ve gone on that feed and they’ve seen something about not getting the vaccine. “Oh, the government’s trying to mind control us with their new vaccine.” Okay? “The government is forcing everyone to get a medical procedure that they don’t have to do. WE HAVE RIGHTS!” We see these those idiots on social media. Okay? The problem with those idiots is they are going to influence people who have not been educated enough, people who are easily influenced themselves to not get the vaccines. They are risking their lives and they are risking the people’s lives around them. Vaccines save lives. They are not a mind control experiment. They are not trying to poison us. Okay? They are literally there to protect you from the virus and that is it. There is nothing else in there. So why are you trying to give it to children when they’re perfectly healthy? Because it stops you getting it in the future. If you have this vaccine now, you will not get the delta version of Covid in the future. And you might be fine and healthy now but, in 30 years’ time, who knows what your health be like. But by that time, I might be dead though. You could be. You could be alive and you may have cancer. I hope for f**k you don’t, I really don’t.

Well, I have a message for him and I’d be grateful if you passed it on.

WE HAVE RIGHTS! We had hoped all teachers would be instilling in their pupils, our children, the knowledge and confidence they need to flourish including the right to be ourselves, our individual rights and freedoms – human rights, equal rights, inalienable rights.

As for our bodily autonomy and medical rights specifically, I have some homework for our teacher – the Nuremberg Code. I would like him to take his time reading it, make some study notes and memorise the points that could be applicable to him, for example, the final sentences of the first code:

“The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.”

A number of “THOSE IDIOTS” ON SOCIAL MEDIA ARE EXPERTS and the remainder are scientists. I can hear our teacher’s brain about to explode with that idea so let me explain. Science is the never-ending search for new knowledge, a study of the world through observation and experiment. “Scientist” is not an educational qualification, there is no university degree for “Scientist.” To be a scientist is a method, not a professional title. Anyone who conducts scientific research, in a specific area, to advance knowledge is a scientist. Our teacher needs to learn to become a scientist.

“UNEDUCATED,” yes well, it’s difficult to know what our teacher means exactly by “uneducated.” People often make the mistake of using themselves as a benchmark to judge their world. So, perhaps he means “uneducated” is anyone who is not a primary school teacher. In which case, according to our teacher, it may be a good idea for Chris Whitty to stop using social media as he may be easily influenced to not get the … wait, how do we know that isn’t already the case?

I would guess our teacher is also “uneducated.” He may be “uneducated” to fix a car, raise children or defend himself in court, for example. Our teacher needs to learn that “EDUCATED” IS NOT THE SAME AS HAVING COMMON SENSE and he may be surprised to find most people in the world, with different skills and education, have more common sense than himself and are more able to come to sensible conclusions.

Now for the serious part, deadly serious. THOSE WHO HAVE HAD COVID INJECTIONS ARE FALLING ILL AND DYING. According to Public Health England data, for people aged over 30 the rate of positive Covid tests is higher in injected people compared to those who have not had an injection. Over the last month 85% of Covid deaths and 75% of hospitalisations were among those who have had two Covid injections.

And an investigation conducted by Professor Norman Fenton and Professor Martin Neil concluded that the all-cause mortality death rate is currently higher among the “vaccinated” than the “unvaccinated.” In fact, ONS data indicates those who have had Covid injections are six times more likely to die.

And it’s not only adults that are being harmed. The number of children who have died, compared to the five-year average, has increased since Covid injections were administered to children.

As for their future health – within 13 weeks of two Covid injections, everyone over the age of 30 will lose their immune capability for Covid, most likely all viruses and cancer. They are at high risk of developing antibody dependent enhancement (“ADE”) or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (“AIDS”). THE SO-CALLED “VACCINES” DO NOT SAVE, THEY COST LIVES.

THERE IS NO “DELTA VERSION” EITHER NOW OR IN THE FUTURE. Our teacher should watch the tele a bit more as even they would disagree with him. They call them “variants” and apparently the injections do not last into “the future.” Maybe he hasn’t yet heard – although, those idiots are repeating it “all over” social media – that people are being told to line up for their booster shot six months after their second – three injections in nine months. Perhaps our primary school teacher is in the process of learning to count to three and dividing that into nine. It’s complicated for some, I guess.

I leave our teacher with one final thought: If he says or acts in a way that causes harm to, or death of, a child he had better learn to walk while looking over his shoulder because their parents will be coming after him with pitchforks. Who’s the idiot now, eh?

