Children are up to 16 times more likely to die with Covid-19 if they’ve had the Covid Vaccine according to latest UK Health Security Agency report

The latest report from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England’s decision to recommend all children over the age of 12 should be vaccinated against Covid-19 was a huge mistake because the data shows children are 16 times more likely to die with Covid-19 if they have been vaccinated.

Chris Whitty; the CMO for England, overruled the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the 13th September 2021 and wrote a letter to the UK Government advising them to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to all children over the age of 12 with immediate effect.

The decision was of course highly controversial due to the following reasons –

86% of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the clinical trial

1 in 9 children suffered a severe adverse reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities in the Pfizer clinical trial

Just 9 deaths associated with Covid-19 have occurred in children since March 2020 up to August 25th 2021

The risk of children developing serious illness due to Covid-19 is extremely low

The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine is experimental and still in clinical trials

Three Scientific Studies conducted by the UK Government, Oxford University, & CDC, which were published in August have found the Covid-19 Vaccines do not work

Public Health England Data shows the majority of Covid-19 Deaths are among the Vaccinated and suggests that the Vaccines worsen disease

There have been at least 1.2 million Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines in the UK alone

There have been more deaths in 10 months due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than there have been due to all other available Vaccines since the year 2001

The risk of children developing Myocarditis (Heart Inflammation) due to the Pfizer vaccine

Children have died and are dying due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in the USA

The Joint Committee on Vaccination & Immunisation refused to recommend the Pfizer vaccine be offered to children

(A full list of references for the above reasons can be found at the end of this article)

This led to the ‘Covid-19 Assembly’ and lawyer Francis Hoar attempting to put a stop to the experimental vaccination in children in court. However, the Judge has so far refused to halt the roll-out of the Pfizer jab to children despite instructing the UK Government to submit evidence to the court justifying the vaccination of children by October 11th, with ‘Covid-19 Assembly’ having until the 15th October to respond before the court will promptly reconsider the matter. There are still no updates as of yet.

The Judge may yet live to regret his decision not to pause the roll-out of the experimental Covid-19 injection to children because Office for National Statistics data shows that deaths among children are 52% higher than the five-year-average since Chris Whitty overruled the JCVI and instructed children to be vaccinated. This is an extremely concerning figure when up until the point they began to be vaccinated deaths among children were 14% down on the five-year-average.

But now more concerning data on the consequences of vaccinating children has emerged in the UK Health Security Agency’s ‘Week 42 – Vaccine Surveillance Report‘.

Table 2 of the report shows the number of Covid-19 cases between the 20th September and 17th October by age group and vaccination status.

The report shows that there were 351,148 cases among not-vaccinated under 18’s during this period, whilst there were just 10,698 cases among under 18’s who had received a single dose less than 21 days prior to testing postive during this period.

Table 3 of the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report shows the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 between 20th September and 17th October 2021 by age group and vaccination status.

The report shows that here were 560 hospitalisations among not-vaccinated under 18’s during this period, whilst there were 9 hospitalisations among under 18’s who had received a single dose less than 21 days prior to testing postive during this period.

Table 4 of the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report shows the number of people who died with Covid-19 between 20th September and 17th October 2021 by age group and vaccination status.

The report shows that were 4 deaths among not-vaccinated under 18’s during this period, whilst there was 1 death among a child under 18 who had been vaccinated less than 21 days prior to testing positive.

At first glance these figures may not seem concerning, until you take a look at the Covid-19 case-fatality rate and Covid-19 hospitalisation-fatality rate by vaccination status.

According to the UKHSA report, 0.001% of Covid-19 cases in not-vaccinated under 18’s resulted in death between September 20th and October 17th 2021.

(4 deaths / 351,148 cases x 100)

Whereas 0.009% of Covid-19 cases in under 18’s, who had received a single dose less than 21 days prior to testing positive, resulted in death during the same time frame.

(1 death / 10,698 cases x 100)

Therefore the data shows that children are 800% / 9 times more likely to die if infected with Covid-19 if they receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine less than 21 days prior to infection.

By also including under 18’s who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 21 days prior to testing positive (11,001 cases) the data shows that children are 400% / 5 times more likely to die if infected with Covid-19 after being vaccinated as the case-fatality rate equates to 0.05%.

However, things are unfortunately much worse for children who’ve been vaccinated in terms of the Covid-19 hospitalisation-fatality rate.

According to the UKHSA report, 0.7% of Covid-19 hospitalisations in not-vaccinated under 18’s resulted in death between September 20th and October 17th 2021.

(4 deaths / 560 hospitalisations x 100)

Whereas 11% of Covid-19 hospitalisations in under 18’s, who had received a single dose less than 21 days prior to testing positive, resulted in death during the same time frame.

(1 death / 9 hospitalisations x 100)

Therefore the data shows that children are 1,471% / 15.7 times more likely to die with Covid-19 after being hospitalised if they receive a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine less than 21 days prior to infection.

By also including under 18’s who had received a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 21 days prior to testing positive (10 hospitalisations) the data shows that children are 642% / 7.4 times more likely to die if hospitalised with Covid-19 after being vaccinated as the hospitalisation-fatality rate equates to 5.2%.

With a 52% increase in deaths of children against the five-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 vaccine, a UK Judge ordering the Government to to submit evidence to court justifying the vaccination of children, and the UK Health Security Agency report showing children are up to 16 times more likely to die if hospitalised with Covid-19 after being vaccinated, we think it’s time the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to children was halted with immediate effect, don’t you?

References

Like this: Like Loading...