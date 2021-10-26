FDA experts ask why Kids are “dropping like flies” right after getting the Covid-19 Vaccine as they meet to debate authorisation of the Pfizer jab for 5-11-year-olds

On October 26th 2021, the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) held a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to review the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection and decide whether or not to extend the Emergency Use Authorisation of the Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5 to 11.

Steve Kirsch, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund was invited to speak at the meeting and due to the short time frame given to speak he felt it was best to prepare 30 slides which asked some extremely serious questions on the safety of giving an experimental injection to children.

Every question asked by the Executive Director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund were questions that he feels need to be answered before any vote to authorise Covid-19 vaccination for 5 to 11-year-old children, and they were as follows…

The full slide show presented by Steve Kirsch to the FDA can be viewed here. At the time of writing the FDA meeting is still ongoing and no vote on extending the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-to11 has taken place.

