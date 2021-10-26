Breaking News

FDA experts ask why Kids are “dropping like flies” right after getting the Covid-19 Vaccine as they meet to debate authorisation of the Pfizer jab for 5-11-year-olds

By on ( Leave a comment )

On October 26th 2021, the Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) held a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to review the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection and decide whether or not to extend the Emergency Use Authorisation of the Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5 to 11.

Steve Kirsch, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund was invited to speak at the meeting and due to the short time frame given to speak he felt it was best to prepare 30 slides which asked some extremely serious questions on the safety of giving an experimental injection to children.

Every question asked by the Executive Director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund were questions that he feels need to be answered before any vote to authorise Covid-19 vaccination for 5 to 11-year-old children, and they were as follows…

Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source
Source

The full slide show presented by Steve Kirsch to the FDA can be viewed here. At the time of writing the FDA meeting is still ongoing and no vote on extending the emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-to11 has taken place.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Prof. Dr. Mattias Desmet: “Continue to speak out. If other voices are available in the public space, then the mass hypnosis will be disturbed.”
“The most important thing for people to do is to continue to …
The UK Government’s own data does not support the claims made for Covid-19 Vaccine Safety & Effectiveness
The following is a comparison of age adjusted all-cause mortality rates in …
CDC Director Says Definition of “Fully Vaccinated” May Change to Include “Booster” Shots
https://youtu.be/yyQ2HBbiXmg Just as predicted, those in power within the US government are …
Sweden Halts Moderna Jab Indefinitely After Vaccinated Patient Develops Crippling Heart Condition
The Covid vaccine has harmed yet another individual, prompting the Swedish government …
UK Government to launch Social Credit System in 2022
There is a coordinated effort worldwide to introduce a Digital Identity and …
GPs: Betrayal, Genocide, and the Truth
GPs are currently less popular than traffic wardens, and they only have …
Dr Vernon Coleman “They knew children would die if they were given the Covid-19 Vaccine”
The epidemic of allegedly unexplained teenage deaths continues to shock us all. …
THERE IS NO COVID PANDEMIC AUSTRALIA! – Dictatorship Is the Virus and When Dictators Corrupt Science, People Die
There have been two noteworthy changes in Australia during 2021: the “jab …
Pfizer Silenced Governments, Sought State Assets to Push Covid-19 Vaccines and Maximise Corporate Profits
Public Citizen has published a report that outlines how pharma giant Pfizer …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments