FACT: The Statement “Trust the Science” is FALSE

Your government, their scientific advisors and corporate media have lied to you. Their mantra since the start of the “pandemic” has been “trust the science.” It has become a term, widely used, as a politically correct answer to all questions we are not comfortable delving into. But it is disingenuous. Why? What does “trust the science” actually mean?

Trust: to believe something is true although you have no proof.

Science: a systematic study of the world through observation and experiment.

Trust science: blindly believe in the study of the world through observation and experiment. Which makes sense.

However, the phrase “trust the science” means something different. In the video below Infinity explains what this phrase means and why it’s deceitful.

Rupert Sheldrake, a British biologist and author, gave a talk entitled The Science Delusion at TEDx Whitechapel in 2013. Sheldrake coined the concept of morphogenetic resonance or morphic resonance. Morphic resonance is a process whereby self-organising systems inherit a memory from previous similar systems.

Sheldrake begins his TEDx talk: “The sciences are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of the materialist world view. I think, as we break out of it the sciences will be regenerated.”

Rupert Sheldrake: The Science Delusion, TEDx Whitechapel, 12 January 2013 (18 mins)

In response to protests from two militant materialist bloggers Sheldrake’s talk was taken out of circulation by TED.

If Sheldrake’s TEDx video is removed from YouTube you can watch it HERE.

Further resources:

Like this: Like Loading...