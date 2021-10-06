REPORT: Younger Males Are at a Higher Risk of Myocarditis Following Covid-19 Vaccine, VAERS Cases are “Just the Tip of the Iceberg”

A recent report authored by Peter McCullough, MD, and Jessica Rose, PHD, MSc, BSc, has shown that younger people are at a higher risk for myocarditis following the Covid-19 vaccine.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the myocardium – the heart muscle. It can reduce the heart’s ability to pump or cause abnormal heart rhythms, and severe myocarditis can weaken the heart so the body doesn’t get enough blood, which can lead to clots forming in your heart, potentially leading to a stroke or heart attack. Symptoms of myocarditis include chest pain, rapid or irregular heartbeats, or shortness of breath.

Younger people are at a higher risk for myocarditis than older groups, with the high-risk age population, reportedly being from puberty through to early 30s.

The report, titled “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products”, analysed data from the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in which patients had suffered from myocarditis following the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid jabs.

“Within 8 weeks of the public offering of COVID-19 products to the 12-15-year-old age group, we found 19 times the expected number of myocarditis cases in the vaccination volunteers over background myocarditis rates for this age group.”

Additionally, the report states that a 5-fold increase in the rate of myocarditis was observed subsequent to the second dose as opposed to a single dose in 15-year-old males. A total of 67% of these cases took place following the Pfizer vaccine. The report found that out of the total myocarditis cases, 6 individuals died, of these, two were under 20 years of age – one of whom was 13.

“These findings suggest a markedly higher risk for myocarditis subsequent to COVID-19 injectable product use than for other known vaccines, and this is well above known background rates for myocarditis,” the report continues.

“COVID-19 injectable products are novel and have a genetic, pathogenic mechanism of action causing uncontrolled expression of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein within human cells.

“When you combine this fact with the temporal relationship of AE occurrence and reporting, biological plausibility of cause and effect, and the fact that these data are internally and externally consistent with emerging sources of clinical data, it supports a conclusion that the COVID-19 biological products are deterministic for the myocarditis cases observed after injection.”

The report states that in the US, approximately 56% of the total US population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. As of July 9th, 2021, there have been 397,262 adverse events reported to VAERS, which the researchers state is a very “atypical” number when compared to the frequencies of adverse events reported in previous years.

“Figure 1. Time series plots – all VAERS reports in association with all vaccines administered to the U.S. population by year (left) and VAERS reports in association with COVID-19 products for 2021 (right).”

The above graphs show the shocking contrast between what the VAERS count would be if the trend of the past 30 years continued through to the end of 2021: “~65,000 for the entire 2021 year as opposed to ∼400,000 over 6 months.”

Through analysing the VAERS data, Mccullough and Rose found that myocarditis reports in the context of the Covid-19 vaccine are “atypically high” when compared to the time before the jab was rolled out and also compared to the baseline levels of higher-risk groups.

“Figure 2. Bar plot showing the number myocarditis cases reported from January 1st to July 9th, 2021.”

The graph above shows the numbers of absolute numbers of myocarditis cases reported for 2021 from the date that the illness began.

“It is clear from this bar plot that the frequency of myocarditis cases reported to VAERS has increased starting at the beginning of June,” the report states.

“This is just shortly after the roll-out of injections into children aged 12-15 began. On May 10, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for BNT162b2 (Pfizer) vaccine in children aged 12-15. Of note, 67% of myocarditis cases were in the context of administration of BNT162b2.”

Researchers found that of the 559 reported cases of myocarditis logged to VAERS as of July 9th, 2021, 80 percent of the gender classification was male. Overall, 71 percent of all VAERS reports are made by females, revealing how dramatically high this number is. The reports of myocarditis coincide with the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out for children aged 12-15, leading the researchers to conclude that the increased cases of myocarditis were occurring in this age group.

“Figure 3. Histogram showing the number of reported VAERS cases of myocarditis by age group.”

“41% of all myocarditis reports were made for children aged 10 through 20 and 72% of all myocarditis reports were made for young adults aged 10-30 years of age.”

Mccullough and Rose discovered that along with the higher rates of myocarditis found in children aged 12-15, these rates are more common in males. They found that the “distribution is right-skewed towards the younger age groups, and this is statistically significant (I=1.28), and males represent 80% of all cases.”

“Figure 4. Histogram showing Myocarditis cases reported in VAERS following injection with COVID-19 products according to age and gender.”

What is most telling, however, is that the report shows that myocarditis is more prevalent following a second dose of Covid-19 compared to just a single dose. The VAERS reports indicate that the illness is more highly associated with the Pfizer vaccine, the same jab which was rolled out for children aged 12 and upwards in the United States. “Myocarditis reports peak in frequency at 6X for dose 2 in 15-year-old males…regardless of age, myocarditis cases are more frequently reported following dose 2,” the authors write.

The cause of myocarditis is often attributed to a viral, bacteria or fungal infection, a chest infection, or an autoimmune disease. However, the condition can also be caused by medicines or drugs, with some suffering from vaccine-induced myocarditis. In the context of Covid-19 vaccines, the average numbers for 2021 appear to be far higher than 2020 for all vaccine products combined.

“Figure 6. Bar plot showing Myocarditis cases reported in VAERS by year. *2021: up to and including July 9th, 2021.”

“The average number of myocarditis reports in VAERS in the context of all vaccines combined for the past 3 years is 4: 11 (0.02% of total) reports were made in 2018, and 1 report was made for 2019 (0.002% of total) and 2020 (0.002% of total), respectively,” the report states.

“Myocarditis case rates for 2018-2021 reveal that the rates of myocarditis, when normalized to the number of fully vaccinated/injected individuals, are exceedingly higher in 2021 than for previous years.”

The researchers concluded that there is a high risk of myocarditis and cardiac events both from Covid-19 infection and the Covid vaccines, and the risks of which need to be further assessed. They continued, stating that due to the spontaneous reporting of events to VAERS, the reports logged so far are not rare, but instead, “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Mccullough and Rose wrote that it is apparent that there is a relationship between the Covid vaccine and myocarditis found in younger males, which has been overlooked or unreported following either a single dose or both doses of the jab. They also reiterate the fact that the vaccines are only approved for emergency use, therefore it is not fully understood what the effects of spike proteins could be on the body.

“Efficacy of these products needs to be assessed by immunological assays and long-term studies are required, while safety needs to be evaluated by rigorous clinical, laboratory and imaging assessments of severe reported adverse events such as CIRM.

“It is reasonable to use the precautionary principle in this particular setting since an alarming number of reports are coming from young males between the ages of 12 and 15. Boys of these ages should be carefully monitored for warning signs of myocarditis which many may pass off such as pallor, chest pain, shortness of breath or lethargy, following dose 1 with the aim of seeking prompt evaluation and avoiding dose 2.”

