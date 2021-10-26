Sweden Halts Moderna Jab Indefinitely After Vaccinated Patient Develops Crippling Heart Condition

The Covid vaccine has harmed yet another individual, prompting the Swedish government to impose an indefinite ban on all further administration of the Moderna jab to anyone under the age of 31.

Moderna’s vaccine, which has previously been suspended in most of the Nordic countries for causing a litany of health problems, caused yet another recipient to develop a crippling heart condition. In response, Swedish health officials halted all use of the mRNA vaccine in young people.

The mRNA jab from Moderna is particularly problematic in younger men. Most of Scandinavia is either no longer recommending it or has banned it from being injected into any more arms.

Data increasingly shows that young me who take the Moderna vaccine have an increased risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the sac around the heart.

A recent report authored by Peter McCullough, MD, and Jessica Rose, PHD, MSc, BSc, found that there was a 5-fold increase in the rate of myocarditis observed subsequent to the second dose as opposed to a single dose in 15-year-old males.

Even the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering putting Moderna’s covid vaccine on hold for children between the ages of 12 and 17 due to the concerns about the risks involved.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is pushing full steam ahead with plans to approve “booster” shots from both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J), the latter being yet another of the covid shots that were pushed onto the world at “warp speed.”

Dr Tom Shimbakukuro has warned that the Pfizer vaccine is also a serious health risk, stating that taking it increases the risk of both myocarditis and pericarditis – just like the Moderna jab.

Concerning the Pfizer jab, the FDA issued a statement about it claiming that while the data does “demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose,” the agency is still granting authorisation to the vaccine and its associated boosters.

“The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males,” the FDA announced. “The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age.”

The FDA further admitted that some patients will require “intensive care support” after taking the covid vaccine.

