#CovidVaxExposed PART 3: Johnson & Johnson’s Covid Injection Exposed

Project Veritas released the third video of its “COVID vaccine investigative series” exposing two Johnson & Johnson officials who argue children do not need to take the COVID injection in part because of the potential long-term side effects.

Within an hour of this video being released, Project Veritas’ Eric Spracklen was locked out of his Twitter account.

Johnson & Johnson scientist said Americans face becoming “second grade citizens” if unwilling to get the Covid injections.  He detailed plans to “inconvenience” the public into getting injections – “if you’re going to lose your job, you’ll be the first in line.”

You can also view this video, and its transcript, on Project Veritas HERE.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

  • Brandon Schadt, Johnson & Johnson Regional Business Lead: “It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?”
  • Schadt: “Kids shouldn’t get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine.”
  • Schadt: “It’s a kid, it’s a f*cking kid, you know? They shouldn’t have to get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine, you know?”
  • Schadt: “J&J is like stepping in the best smelling pile of sh*t you could step in.”
  • Justin Durrant, Johnson & Johnson Scientist: “Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson [COVID vaccine], I didn’t tell you though.”
  • Durrant: “It wouldn’t make that much of a difference” if children are unvaccinated for COVID.
  • Durrant: “Inconvenience [the unvaccinated] to the point where it’s like, ‘I might as well just f*cking do it [and take the COVID vaccine],’ you know what I’m saying?”
  • Durrant: “It’s almost like — you’re almost like a second-grade citizen if you’re not vaccinated…you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do.”
  • Durrant: “If you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough… Only way people really act and comply is if it affects their pockets, like if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in line [to take the COVID vaccine]…That’s what we’re doing.”

Larry Elder, an American talk radio host, author, politician, and attorney who hosts The Larry Elder Show, Tweeted:


