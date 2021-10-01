CovidVaxExposed PART 1 Update: HHS Whistle-Blower Has Been Placed on Administrative Leave and Project Veritas Is Being Censored by Big Tech

Within an hour of PART 3 being released Project Veritas’ Eric Spracklen was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours. Now that Veritas has launched three #CovidVaxExposed videos, Big Tech companies have doubled down in their fight to stop the truth from spreading.

On Wednesday Facebook restricted Veritas’ ability to post on both Project Veritas’ and James O’Keefe’s accounts for three days.





Also, in the last 12 days, Instagram has consistently removed Project Veritas’ #CovidVaxExposed videos.

“The censorship is out of control. We have good news for you, however. We’re not stopping.” – Project Veritas

Health and Human Services (“HHS”) Whistle-Blower Update

The brave HHS whistle-blower, Jodi O’Malley, who gave Project Veritas footage exposing a Covid vaccine-related cover-up at her federal facility, has been put on administrative leave.

You can watch what Jodi has to say about her situation below:

