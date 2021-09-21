CovidVaxExposed PART 1: Federal Govt Doctor Says ‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’

Project Veritas released the first video of its COVID vaccine investigative series featuring an interview with U.S. Health and Human Services [HHS] Insider, Jodi O’Malley, who works as a Registered Nurse at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Arizona.

O’Malley told Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe about what has been going on at her federal government facility. She recorded her HHS colleagues discussing their concerns about the new COVID vaccine to corroborate her assertions.

Dr. Maria Gonzales, ER Doctor, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: “All this is bullshit. Now, [a patient] probably [has] myocarditis due to the [COVID] vaccine. But now, they [government] are not going to blame the vaccine.”

Dr. Gonzales: “They [government] are not reporting [adverse COVID vaccine side effects]…They want to shove it under the mat.”

Deanna Paris, Registered Nurse, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: “It’s a shame they [government] are not treating people [with COVID] like they’re supposed to, like they should. I think they want people to die.”

Jodi O’Malley, Insider and Registered Nurse, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: The COVID vaccine is “not doing what it’s purpose was.”

O’Malley: “I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions.”

O’Malley: “If we [government] are not gathering [COVID vaccine] data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?”

O’Malley: I’m not afraid of blowing the whistle “because my faith lies in God and not man…You know, like what kind of person would I be if I knew all of this — this is evil at the highest level. You have the FDA, you have the CDC, that are both supposed to be protecting us, but they are under the government, and everything that we’ve done so far is unscientific.”

O’Malley: “At the end of the day, it’s about your health, and you can never get that back — and about your freedom, and about living in a peaceful society, and I’m like, ‘no.’ No. This is the hill that I will die on.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services could not ignore the bombshell video Project Veritas released. Within a few hours they responded. Take a look at the statement they’ve just issued:

“This is really powerful stuff. The federal government has essentially acknowledged the content that Veritas released as TRUE and “DISTRESSING.” Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram thought that it was acceptable to take down our video based on allegations of “misinformation.” Orwell’s 1984 is no longer fiction, ladies and gentlemen.

“War is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.

“But the war for truth is far from over.”

