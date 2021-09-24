CovidVaxExposed PART 1: USA Today Is Trying to Have Veritas’ Videos Banned Everywhere, Congressman Gosar Requests Full Investigation Into HHS

USA Today is trying to ‘fact check’ Project Veritas’ ‘claims’ in Part 1 in an apparent attempt to get their videos banned everywhere.

So, James O’Keefe recorded a phone call with Daniel Funke and informed him he will sue USA Today if they defame Project Veritas:

Following Senator Kelly Townsend calling for an investigation, Rep. Paul Gosar is now requesting a full investigation into HHS after Project Veritas exposed the non-reporting of adverse reactions to Covid injections.

Rep. Paul Gosar thanks Project Veritas for #CovidVaxExposed Part 1

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) demanding a “full review of all HHS health care systems nationally to ensure full compliance with vaccine injury reporting laws including reporting all adverse events occurring after the administration of the Covid vaccine.”

See a copy of his letter below, which can also be found HERE.

