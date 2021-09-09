FACT CHECK – 70% of Covid-19 deaths are among the VACCINATED population; not the unvaccinated population as claimed by Boris Johnson, the BBC & Sky News

The BBC have published fake news containing lies perpetuated by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in what is a clear attempt to coerce young adults and teens into getting the Covid-19 jab, and most likely convince parents to allow their children to have it once Chris Whitty gives the go ahead.

An article authored by Katie Wright for BBC News contains a quote from Boris Johnson in which he claims he claims “75% of the people who are succumbing to Covid still are not vaccinated”. This is a lie.

Public Health England data published on the 3rd September 2021 shows that from February 1st 2021 up to the 29th August 2021 there have been 1,798 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the Delta Covid-19 variant.

Of these 16 deaths were among those who’d had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine less than 28 days before their positive test, and 126 deaths were among those who’d had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 28 days before their positive test.

Meanwhile the fully vaccinated population have accounted for 1,091 of those deaths, with just 536 deaths occurring among the unvaccinated population.

This means ust 30% of deaths have been among the unvaccinated population, despite the fact most second vaccinations were administered between April and June.

Whereas the fully vaccinated account for 64.25% of Covid-19 deaths since February 2021, and when including the partly vaccinated in those numbers they account for 70%.

Meanwhile Sky News also published outright lies in an abysmal attempt to assess official Public Health England data.

Sky News claim in their article that 9,472 people were admitted to hospital with the Delta Covid-19 variant in the seven days leading up to the 29th August. If the author of the article wasn’t in such a rush to produce click-bait then they would have clearly seen that the total presented is of all hospitalisations between the 1st February 2021 and the 29th August 2021; a total of 7 months, not the 7 days claimed.

Sky News then claimed that in the 7 days up to the 29th August a total of 3,742 people under the age of 50 among the unvaccinated population had been admitted to hospital. Another outright lie.

Because if they had bothered to actually look into the data and compare it against the previous report published on the 20th August they would have seen that there had actually only been 698 hospital admissions among the unvaccinated population in the previous 14 days leading up to the 29th August.

Sky News also failed to take into account that the figures they chose to use from the PHE data included people who had a sample taken after they had been admitted to hospital which later turned out to be positive for the Delta Covid-19 variant. Therefore many of those people were admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to Covid-19.

When only including those who tested positive prior to their admission to hospital we can clearly see that only 230 unvaccinated under 50’s were admitted in the previous 14 days leading up to the 29th August.

This is shocking journalism from the likes of the BBC and Sky News and will now have convinced many young adults and parents that getting “vaccinated” is a must because they will feel Covid-19 is now a danger to them, when the actual statistics show that it is posing a far greater danger to the fully vaccinated population.

