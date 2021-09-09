FACT CHECK – 70% of Covid-19 deaths are among the VACCINATED population; not the unvaccinated population as claimed by Boris Johnson, the BBC & Sky News

The BBC have published fake news containing lies perpetuated by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in what is a clear attempt to coerce young adults and teens into getting the Covid-19 jab, and most likely convince parents to allow their children to have it once Chris Whitty gives the go ahead.
An article authored by Katie Wright for BBC News contains a quote from Boris Johnson in which he claims he claims “75% of the people who are succumbing to Covid still are not vaccinated”. This is a lie.
Public Health England data published on the 3rd September 2021 shows that from February 1st 2021 up to the 29th August 2021 there have been 1,798 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the Delta Covid-19 variant.
Of these 16 deaths were among those who’d had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine less than 28 days before their positive test, and 126 deaths were among those who’d had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine more than 28 days before their positive test.
Meanwhile the fully vaccinated population have accounted for 1,091 of those deaths, with just 536 deaths occurring among the unvaccinated population.
This means ust 30% of deaths have been among the unvaccinated population, despite the fact most second vaccinations were administered between April and June.
Whereas the fully vaccinated account for 64.25% of Covid-19 deaths since February 2021, and when including the partly vaccinated in those numbers they account for 70%.
Meanwhile Sky News also published outright lies in an abysmal attempt to assess official Public Health England data.
Sky News claim in their article that 9,472 people were admitted to hospital with the Delta Covid-19 variant in the seven days leading up to the 29th August. If the author of the article wasn’t in such a rush to produce click-bait then they would have clearly seen that the total presented is of all hospitalisations between the 1st February 2021 and the 29th August 2021; a total of 7 months, not the 7 days claimed.
Sky News then claimed that in the 7 days up to the 29th August a total of 3,742 people under the age of 50 among the unvaccinated population had been admitted to hospital. Another outright lie.
Because if they had bothered to actually look into the data and compare it against the previous report published on the 20th August they would have seen that there had actually only been 698 hospital admissions among the unvaccinated population in the previous 14 days leading up to the 29th August.
Sky News also failed to take into account that the figures they chose to use from the PHE data included people who had a sample taken after they had been admitted to hospital which later turned out to be positive for the Delta Covid-19 variant. Therefore many of those people were admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to Covid-19.
When only including those who tested positive prior to their admission to hospital we can clearly see that only 230 unvaccinated under 50’s were admitted in the previous 14 days leading up to the 29th August.
This is shocking journalism from the likes of the BBC and Sky News and will now have convinced many young adults and parents that getting “vaccinated” is a must because they will feel Covid-19 is now a danger to them, when the actual statistics show that it is posing a far greater danger to the fully vaccinated population.
We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News
False figures? No surprise there.
I wonder if you’d consider putting your time and expertise into countering such rubbish by publishing true figures of the most important kind.
Perhaps the most succinct possible summary of the situation.
Just a little group of figures that tell it all and that we the converted could perhaps use to convert the doubtful.
Simple figures that demonstrate the virus is not the monster it is made out to be.
i.e. infection death rate compared with historic norms.
population infection rates juxtaposed with historic norms.
relevant rates in highly interventionist areas as against those with no or little interventions.
the claimed benefit from Pfizer which their own study claims a absolute benefit of only 0.1% : from 99.86% to 99.96%
perhaps some dramatic and indisputable figures of death and serious illness directly attributable to the measure.
That sort of thing.
We simply are not fighting back with any such handy texts or illustrations, catch phrases – anything at all.
Look at Sunetra Gupta’s collateralglobal which is virtually the outlines of a global genocide and it is difficult to get to the meat never mind take away at a glance any important message.
Whereas governments and vax pushers et al are adept at getting their message across with terse one liners: “we won’t be safe until everyone’s safe” which is an outrageous piece of nonsense that nevertheless implants into everyone’s mind that they are in dire peril right now and we all must have a vaccination and those who don’t are imperiling the rest of us.
Powerful indeed.
‘The way out is 80% Vax’ – another piece of total garbage that nevertheless implants into our minds the notion that we’re ‘in’ something and that something is a disease and there’s only one way out. Total rubbish of course. We are in a social upheaval worldwide, all of us. A tiny minority have ‘the disease’ for instance.
I believe the facts to be simple.
The virus is not and never was as virulent as supposed.
The virus is not and never was such a ubiquitous problem – i.e. USA saw it pass through the whole place practically unhindered as the records now show but the published figure for infections is 36 million I think. From a population of 360 million.
There are treatment for it that should not only be allowed but it’s criminal to prohibit and hide them given that early treatment has proven ot be so critical. Given those treatments pre, during and post the virulence of the thing falls even further.
The interventions have cost and are costing and will cost enormously in human health and lives. Quite apart from economic cost. If Gupta’s figures turn out to be anything like correct globally then the intervention caused deaths will dwarf covid fatalities by orders of magnitude.
The vaccines are not proven, not completely tested, would not be passed for use under normal circumstances and have an ever increasing and very worrying list of adverse reactions.
The vaccines behaviour is now beginning to reveal aspects never predicted and potentially very worrying – fragments accumulating in the ovaries being a notable example.
Lastly the actual most important thing that somehow needs getting out there is simple the stark assertion that:
We would be enormously better off if we removed all interventions immediately.
And let the medical situation be handled by the medical establishment which currently, shamefully, disgracefully and even criminally, is being hamstrung, silenced, twisted and distorted.
Yes. We need hard hitting blunt and dramatic texts, charts etc but most of all we need that message out be it without any ‘backing’ of such charts and figures:
“We will be better off if we lift all measures immediately and get government out of the way.”
Just say it. Don’t be frightened to say it. Prove it later. Say it first. You know you can prove it later if required.
That’s more than ‘they’ can do. They assert:
“A terrible scourge is coming that requires you to cower and hide and shun each other and mask and take an unproven potentially very harmful medication – and forgo all your democratic right”
They asserted and do assert that. And they never proved it. And never will.
And what we’ve clearly seen and do see now is that the ‘terrible scourge’ IS the government mandated actions.
I am making $92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $21 thousand a month by working on the web, that was truly shocking for me, she prescribed me to attempt it. simply give it a shot on the
accompanying site…………>> https://www.CashApp1.Com
[…] FACT CHECK – 70% of Covid-19 deaths are among the VACCINATED population; not the unvaccinated … […]
[…] FACT CHECK – 70% of Covid-19 deaths are among the VACCINATED population; not the unvaccinated … […]
BBC plus Boris Johnson = total lies and twisted narratives I know 5 poeple who have died after being jabbed – all of them previously healthy …I dont know anyone who died of Covid in the last two years …wonder why that is ??
I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where I started…. http://fulwork.ml/
[…] De BBC heeft nepnieuws gepubliceerd met leugens die zijn verspreid door de premier Boris Johnson in een duidelijke poging om jonge volwassenen en tieners te overhalen om de Covid-19 prik te nemen, en waarschijnlijk om ouders te overtuigen om hun kinderen deze prik te laten nemen zodra minister van Gezondheid Chris Whitty het groene licht geeft, schrijft Theexpose.uk. […]
There is no doubt we are at war !
I completely agree with the fact that the figures are being twisted, put out of context or outright lied about, however there are a couple of points to make here in regards to any statistics involving positive Covid tests:
1) Most of the UK’s population are vaccinated, and arguably the vaccinated are more likely to be taking tests.
2) The PCR tests cannot detect any infections, so any figures about positive tests are useless and don’t tell us anything about who actually might have Covid-19.
Just something to keep in mind.