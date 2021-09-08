Israeli Professor Tells Citizens to Prepare for Upcoming FOURTH Covid “Booster” Shot

Just as Israel has forced their citizens to get a third Covid-19 booster shoot, Israeli Professor Salman Zarka has announced that a fourth injection is set to be implemented.

For the “fully vaccinated” to be able to retain that label and continue to have full access to society in the “new normal”, Israelis – and eventually the rest of the world – will have to submit to a fourth Covid-19 booster shot on top of the first three that are currently being pushed.

Zarka said: “Given that the virus is here and will continue to be here we also need to prepare for a fourth injection.” He noted that the Israeli “Green Pass” system will likely need to be updated constantly to accommodate each new injection as it is rolled out.

It was announced that Israel’s “vaccine passport” system will soon require that Israelis must have received all four Covid-19 shots to gain entry to gyms, synagogues, restaurants and other public spaces. Those who refuse to roll up their sleeves and submit to the jab will be denied the ability to participate in society.

Zarka added: “This is our life from now on, in waves.”

It is no surprise that the booster shots will be a never-ending routine, as big pharma won’t just stop at four shots: The latest number will soon become, five, then six, and so on, forever.

It was recently revealed that an estimated 2.5 million Israelis have already received a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccines. It is only a matter of time before Israelis will need to submit to the jab once again once the fourth booster shot becomes available.

Soon, those in Israel who only get three injections will be considered “unvaccinated” for the purposes of the Green Pass. Those who have only received two injections are also to be lumped into this category.

Eventually, those who get all three jabs will only be allowed to participate in society, as everyone else will be considered second-class citizens.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: “The most vulnerable population at the moment… are the ones who received two vaccine doses but not the third.

“They walk around feeling like they are protected because they received both doses… [but they] must quickly get vaccinated with the third vaccine dose.”

The Israeli government has indicated that “fully vaccinated” people will need to get booster shots every six months for the rest of their lives to remain “immune” against Covid-19.

