Hot Mic Catches Israeli Health Minister Admitting Vaccine Passports Are Really About Coercion

Unaware that he was on a hot mic and being broadcast live on TV, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz admitted that vaccine passports were primarily about coercing sceptical people to get the vaccine.

In Israel, the ‘Green Pass’ was introduced earlier this year for public spaces, restaurants, gyms, large events and other venues, whereby citizens must provide proof of vaccination or natural immunity to gain entry to these spaces.

However, it seems that the ‘Green Pass’ is less f a public health measure and more of a method of coercing the public to get the vaccine, according to the footage overheard before a meeting on Sunday, which was broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 News that night and reported by the Times of Isreal.

NEW – Israeli Ministry of Health (right) recorded saying to the Minister of Interior (left) "there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport, it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate".pic.twitter.com/c3oAOpZdEE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021

Speaking in Hebrew, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz that “you can remove the Green Pass for outdoor restaurants.”

Horowitz responded, saying: “In pools, too, not just in restaurants. Epidemiologically it’s correct. The thing is, I’m telling you this, our problem is people who don’t get vaccinated. We need that they…otherwise… we will not get out of this.”

Horowtiz then added that while the pass doesn’t have “medical justification” in some scenarios, he doesn’t want to start making exceptions, “because then they will say ‘if not pools, then why water parks?'”

Israel is one of the countries with the highest vaccination counts in the world, with 61 per cent of the entire population fully inoculated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, the country is currently administering booster shots, which are currently available for everyone over the age of 30.

Those who refuse to get the booster shot will be shut out from the ‘Green Pass’ – even the fully vaccinated who have received two jabs will be considered “unvaccinated” if they fail to submit to a third shot.

Of course, the hot mic only confirms what we already know: That the vaccine passports are a political tool of control to coerce the population into getting a vaccine that they do not need.

