Breaking News

Hot Mic Catches Israeli Health Minister Admitting Vaccine Passports Are Really About Coercion

By on ( 1 Comment )
What You Need to Know About Vaccine Passports

Unaware that he was on a hot mic and being broadcast live on TV, Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz admitted that vaccine passports were primarily about coercing sceptical people to get the vaccine.

In Israel, the ‘Green Pass’ was introduced earlier this year for public spaces, restaurants, gyms, large events and other venues, whereby citizens must provide proof of vaccination or natural immunity to gain entry to these spaces.

However, it seems that the ‘Green Pass’ is less f a public health measure and more of a method of coercing the public to get the vaccine, according to the footage overheard before a meeting on Sunday, which was broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 News that night and reported by the Times of Isreal.

Speaking in Hebrew, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz that “you can remove the Green Pass for outdoor restaurants.”

Horowitz responded, saying: “In pools, too, not just in restaurants. Epidemiologically it’s correct. The thing is, I’m telling you this, our problem is people who don’t get vaccinated. We need that they…otherwise… we will not get out of this.”

Horowtiz then added that while the pass doesn’t have “medical justification” in some scenarios, he doesn’t want to start making exceptions, “because then they will say ‘if not pools, then why water parks?'”

Israel is one of the countries with the highest vaccination counts in the world, with 61 per cent of the entire population fully inoculated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, the country is currently administering booster shots, which are currently available for everyone over the age of 30.

Those who refuse to get the booster shot will be shut out from the ‘Green Pass’ – even the fully vaccinated who have received two jabs will be considered “unvaccinated” if they fail to submit to a third shot.

Of course, the hot mic only confirms what we already know: That the vaccine passports are a political tool of control to coerce the population into getting a vaccine that they do not need.


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Daughter of British Royal DIES With “Severe Headache” Months After Getting Covid-19 Vaccine
The 25-year-old daughter of the late Lord Young of Darlington reportedly died …
Young woman devastated after her little sister dies due to a single dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine
More evidence the Covid-19 injections are killing children has emerged in the …
13 reasons why you should not allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
At a press conference on Monday September 13th, the four Chief Medical …
BREAKING – Chris Whitty approves roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to kids despite a mountain of evidence they are killing children
Authorities in the United Kingdom are so desperate to vaccinate children that …
Morrisons CEO caught telling staff “Covid is the gift that keeps on giving” proving false claims of ‘biblical’ pandemic costs to justify discrimation of the unvaccinated
Anti-unsafe-experimental-vaxxers have said they will boycott Morrisons after it announced it would …
German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm on Fatal Covid Vaccine Injuries: “Jab is Cause of Death in 30-40% of Autopsies of Recently Vaccinated”
Peter Schirmacher, the director of the Pathological Institute of the University of …
“Get the Covid-19 Vaccine or starve” – Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States
Joe Biden just declared war on 100 million Americans, threatening to cut …
Covid Vaccines Are Harming Boys More Than Girls
The Covid-19 vaccines are disproportionately harming boys more than girls, as the …
BBC release disgusting propaganda aimed at Children telling them they don’t need parental consent to get the Covid-19 Vaccine
The BBC, which is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Susan Price
Susan Price
25 minutes ago

Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely!

Take a gander at it what I do……… https://Www.Money74.Com

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Susan Price
0
Reply