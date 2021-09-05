FACT CHECK – Parental Consent will NOT be required to give the Covid-19 Vaccine to children if Chris Whitty approves it

The official line from the UK Government is that parental consent will be required if they are given the green light to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to healthy children over the age of 12. However, a Daily Expose investigation can reveal that this is a lie.
On the 3rd September 2021 the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced they were not recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 injection be offered to all children over the age of 12.
However, the JCVI instead passed the buck to the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom, meaning the fate of the nations children now lies firmly in the hands of Professor Chris Whitty and his colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The mainstream media is busy trying to convince the public that parental consent will be required, with an article from The Times entitled ‘Parents’ consent will be needed before pupils can have vaccine‘ being published on the 3rd September 2021, and ITV publishing an article entitled ‘No decision made on jab for healthy children – but it will require parental consent if approved‘ being published on the 5th September.
But this is a lie.
Firstly, an official NHS document entitled ‘Vaccinating children and young people’ found here, confirms in point No.5 that “appropriate consent must be obtained in all cases. For 12 – 15 year-olds, this would be parental consent or the child’s own consent were they have been assessed as competent to consent to vaccination.
This is known as Gillick competent and it applies to under 16’s who are believed to have enough intelligence, competence and understanding to fully appreciate what’s involved in their treatment.
Secondly the Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi; who has now confirmed Vaccine Passports will be rolled out at the end of September, confirmed in an appearance on Times Radio on Sunday September 5th that children will be able to overrule their parents and get the Covid-19 vaccine if they so wish.
The Vaccine Minister said that “if they are deemed to be competent, then that decision will go in the favour of what the child decides to do”.
Of course there will be many children who are adamant that they want the Covid-19 vaccine against their parents wishes thanks to the success of the psychological warfare unleashed by the Government since March 2020. Many children have been left feeling like they are danger to their elderly relatives and are not willing to visit their vaccinated grandparents because they fear they may pass on Covid-19.
But there is one simple question that should be put to children to prove their competence in being able to make the decision to have the experimental jab for themselves – ‘Do you know what myocarditis is?’
Young adults and children, especially males, who have received the Covid-19 injection are at serious risk of developing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the protective sacs around the heart) if they have the Pfizer or Moderna jab. Even the UK Medicine Regulator has admitted so.
Myocarditis was so rare prior to the roll-out of the experimental Covid-19 vaccines that we imagine the majority of the population had never heard of it. The inflammation it causes enlarges and weakens the heart, creates scar tissue and forces it to work harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body. Ongoing cardiovascular medication or even a heart transplant may be needed, yet the mainstream media are busy telling the public that it isn’t a serious condition and there is nothing to worry about.
There are of course several other questions that should be put to a child such as – ‘Are you aware this experimental injection does not prevent you catching the Covid-19 virus’? – or – ‘Are you aware this experimental injection does not prevent you spreading the Covid-19 virus?’.
If you don’t believe that the Government will use the Gillick Competent rule to overrule parents and ensure children are vaccinated then just ask yourself why they are so desperate to overrule the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation who have stated they do not recommend the Covid-19 injection is given to children.
Because of that desperation the childless and cold-hearted Chief Medical Officer for England holds the fate of your children in his hands, children that have been subjected to 18 months of misery, propaganda, and conditioning that has left many in a state of fear.
Who will be held accountable when children die?
