BREAKING – Chris Whitty approves roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine to kids despite a mountain of evidence they are killing children

Authorities in the United Kingdom are so desperate to vaccinate children that they decided to disregard the decision made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to not recommend children are given the jab and tasked the Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty with making the decision instead, and he has now decided that the experimental treatment should be rolled out to children with immediate effect.

The UK Medicine Regulator; MHRA, has already deemed the Pfizer / BioNTech jab to be safe for use in children, but quite how they came to that conclusion is anyone’s guess when you consider 86% of children who took part in the short two month trial suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer jab ranging from mild to extremely serious, and 1 in 9 children suffered a severe adverse reaction ranging leaving them unable to perform daily activities.

Perhaps money talks? Especially when it comes from a certain Mr Bill Gates who gave a £980,000 grant to the MHRA in 2017 and has since invested over £3 million in the UK Medicine Regulator for “various projects”. This is the same Bill Gates who also coincidentally owns major shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech.

The same money also helped to ensure the United States FDA gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer jab to be given to children aged 12 – 15 and unfortunately we’re now starting to see the grave consequences of this decision.

Consequences that are both tragic, and completely unnecessary. These new “vaccines” are still in trials until 2023 at the earliest, which means they are experimental. This is precisely why they have only been given emergency use approval. There is no emergency when it comes to children and the alleged Covid-19 disease, less than 9 children have died with a positive test result for Covid-19 in the UK since March 2020, and they do not suffer serious disease either.

It would seem UK authorities are incapable of learning from the United States mistakes which have led to the deaths of numerous children…

A 16 year-old female received the Pfizer vaccine on the 19th March 2021. Nine days later the same female went into cardiac arrest at home. By the 30th March 2021 she had sadly died.

A 17 year-old female started to suffer difficulty breathing and chest pain eight days after having the Pfizer vaccine. She then suffered cardiac arrest and sadly died.

A 15 year-old female suffered cardiac arrest and ended up in intensive care four days after having the Moderna mRNA jab. She also sadly died.

A five-month old breast-fed baby developed a rash one day after his mother had received the Pfizer jab. Within 24 hours he was inconsolable, refusing to eat and developed a fever. Medical tests discovered the baby had elevated liver enzymes. The baby was hospitalised however his condition worsened and he was diagnosed with Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare blood disorder.

In TTP, blood clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. The clots can limit or block the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the body’s organs, such as the brain, kidneys, and heart.

Sadly the baby passed away just two days later.

A 16 year-old male received the Pfizer vaccine and developed a headache and an upset stomach two days after having the second dose. Sadly the following day the boy was found dead in bed.

A fifteen year-old female received her second dose of the Pfizer jab on the 6th June 2021. Sadly one day later she died suddenly without reason.

A 15 year-old male die due to an unexplained reason twenty-three days after having the Pfizer jab.

A 15 year-old female received her 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine, then suffered a cardiac arrest and tragically died.

A one-year-old baby received the Moderna jab. The jab caused his body temperature to increase forcing him into a seizure. The result? The one year-old passed away.

Another 15 year-old male had the Pfizer mRNA jab. One day later he suffered heart failure and sadly died.

All of these unnecessary deaths have been officially recorded on the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and can be viewed here by searching for the VAERS ID.

The Covid-19 vaccines have not been proven to stop people catching Covid-19, and they have not been proven to stop people spreading Covid-19. The only thing they’re claimed to do is reduce serious illness if infected with Covid-19, but we still cannot even be sure of this due to the fact the rate of alleged deaths is much higher than they were at the same time last year when there were no vaccines available.

But despite this Chris Whitty has announced that all children over the age of 12 should be given an experimental Covid-19 injection, and NHS documents confirm that parental consent will not be required.

