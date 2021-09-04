NHS document shows GP’s to be paid an additional £10 for every child they inject with a Covid-19 Vaccine on top of the £12.58 already received – & Google are trying to hide it

The Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection is now being given to children over the age of 12 who are classed as vulnerable or live with others classed as vulnerable, and a Daily Expose Investigation can reveal that all GP’s are to be paid £22.58 for every dose given to a child as an incentive, the search engine Google is trying to hide it, and the NHS is advising vaccinators that parental consent is not required.
On the 3rd September 2021 the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced they were not recommending the Pfizer Covid-19 injection be offered to all children over the age of 12. However, they did announce that even more children would be eligible by extending the list of underlying conditions that put children into the vulnerable category.
Of course there was cause for celebration with the announcement that an experimental injection would not be given to the children of the United Kingdom, but the celebrations were short lived because instead of flat our refusing to recommend the jab the JCVI instead passed the buck to the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom, meaning the fate of the nations children now lies firmly in the hands of Professor Chris Whitty and his colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
The Government also sent a letter the four CMO’s upon the JCVI’s announcement instructing them to review the JCVI’s decision with immediate effect, showing how desperate they really are to give an experimental injection that does not prevent infection or transmission to children.
So desperate in fact that the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has already instructed the NHS to prepare for vaccinating children. One has to question why they are so desperate when the latest Public Health data shows that 75% of Covid-19 deaths in the summer third wave consist of people who were vaccinated, and shows that the jabs seem to be increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death significantly, rather than reducing it by the claimed 95%.
The answer of course can only be one that is sinister.
However, we can exclusively reveal that GP’s are essentially being bribed to vaccinate children via financial incentives, and it can all be found in an official NHS document.
It may surprise you to know that GP’s were already being incentivised to inject the adult population with an experimental Covid-19 treatment – that has caused at least 1.1 million adverse reaction and 1.6k deaths – with a payment of £12.58 for every dose administered.
Well it seems that kind of money isn’t enough of an incentive to inject children with the same experimental Covid-19 treatment because the NHS have told GP’s that they are entitled to an additional payment of £10 on top of the £12.58 they are already entitled to – just see point No.14 of this official NHS document entitled ‘Vaccinating children and young people’ found here.
According to the last count made in 2020 there are approximately 3,154,459 children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the United Kingdom. Therefore when Chris Whitty and his colleagues decide to put further blood on their hands by recommending all children over the age of 12 are given the experimental injection, GP’s across the UK could stand to make a combined £142.45 million.
Any guesses for where that money comes from? The tax you pay on your hard earned income. So therefore you will be paying GP’s to administer an experimental injection to children over the age of 12 who do not need it because less than 9 children have died in the United Kingdom since March 2020 with Covid-19, and every single one had extremely serious debilitating pre-existing conditions.
But it get’s better, because the search engine giant, and the king of censorship Google don’t want you to know about it. Just type ‘is there a financial supplement for vaccinating 12 – 15’ into Google and the top result takes you the very NHS document that proves there is. But just take a look at the answer they’ve provide in the search result – ‘No’.
But your outrage shouldn’t end there because the NHS document also reveals that NHS bosses are telling vaccinators they do not require parental consent to administer an experimental Covid-19 injection to children.
Point No.5 of the document states that “appropriate consent must be obtained in all cases. For 12 – 15 year-olds, this would be parental consent or the child’s own consent were they have been assessed as competent to consent to vaccination.
This is known as Gillick competent and it applies to under 16’s who are believed to have enough intelligence, competence and understanding to fully appreciate what’s involved in their treatment.
This should never be applied because as we know even adults are not able to understand and fully appreciate what’s involved in their treatment because the NHS refuse to tell them. How many young males who have received the Covid-19 injection have been told they are at serious risk of developing myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) or pericarditis (inflammation of the protective sacs around the heart) if they have the Pfizer or Moderna jab? Next to none.
Myocarditis was so rare prior to the roll-out of the experimental Covid-19 vaccines that we imagine the majority of the population had never heard of it. The inflammation it causes enlarges and weakens the heart, creates scar tissue and forces it to work harder to circulate blood and oxygen throughout the body. Ongoing cardiovascular medication or even a heart transplant may be needed, yet the mainstream media are busy telling the public that it isn’t a serious condition and there is nothing to worry about.
Now, Chris Whitty holds the fate of your children in his hands, and when he decides to recommend all children are given an experimental Covid-19 injection, which he will, we will no doubt see a further epidemic of “short illnesses” / coincidences which we are already seeing across young adults who have suddenly died, a wave of heart issues for generations to come, and GP’s who are laughing all the way to the bank with £142 million of your hard earned money.
Make no mistake, children will die if this Government gets their way.
blood on all there hands 10 pound bonus for a child pure evil the lot of them
typical .
I have worked in internet marketing for over 20 years now…….and have been appalled at the increasing ‘censorship’ of news/articles by Google. They tamper with their algorithm to downgrade any information they choose to appear on page 1000 of the search results. I now use DuckDuckGo as my search engine of 1st choice as a consequence. I know its a weird name for a search engine but the tampering seems to be not present and important (anti WOKE) articles miraculously ascend to the top of the results.
If you’ve “worked in internet marketing for over 20 years” then you’ve spent a lot of that time fiddling with web page content, emails, forum posts, etc to ‘boost’ whoever you’re being paid to ‘market’ up those self same results. The google api is created to facilitate just that. Google are the internet equivalent of the government – utterly unable to touch anything without corrupting it.
The DDG search engine is not so pure – look up the background of the owner.
I stopped using it in favour of the Brave browser and its new search engine.
The ‘brave’ browser, like google, monitors everything you do in order to shove ‘relevant’ ads down your throat. No doubt, like google, those logs are kept forever.
startpage is far superior no tracking
startpage uses google to search. you’ve only got their word that they don’t pass on who you are to google. all of these companies are the same. how do startpage make their money? supposedly by the 3 junk results you get at the top of every search. i’m sorry, but i don’t believe that those paltry 3 links are enough to explain their profits. especially as no one sane ever clicks on them. something else is going on. only they know what. i still remember when, after decades of buying body shop goods thinking that i was doing less harm by doing so, it was suddenly revealed that they are and always have been just as bad as everyone else. and then there’s ‘starbucks’, who claim ‘nice’ but get all their coffee beans from a small asian island where they enslave the entire population and pay them peanuts. and then there’s apple, and levi strauss, and …
no they are free from google
been using it for years no tracking no adds far better
search engine than anything else
> no tracking
you have no idea if you’re being tracked or not. you’re being tracked by anything and everything you use that connects to the internet. how do you imagine ‘they’ know to shut down people the moment that person posts on some obscure webshite that the government are slime?
> no adds
it has ads at the top of every first page of results!
> far better search engine than anything else
well, i’m sure you know best.
eh? they tell you right on their page that the results are from google.
which of course also means that all the results you get are ‘moderated’ by google and therefore follow the state narrative.
linda
susan
Sage people, receive a lot of funding from Gates Foundation, via Wellcome Trust – conflict of interest – much! Gates also has undue financial interest in WHO, and many other organisations.
The Pfizer vax that was approved was not the current one BioNTech, but one called COMINARTY, which is not really available, but media are tricking us into thinking we have to accept mandates but not being clear about the difference. The approval was also not done following regulations – she just wrote a personal letter to say it was approved, without going through any discussion or advisory meetings.
There is pressure from the White House to get boosters approved, and seniour members of FDA, and CDC, are resigning in disgust.
> The Pfizer vax that was approved was not the current one BioNTech, but one called COMINARTY, which is not really available, but media are tricking us into thinking we have to accept mandates but not being clear about the difference.
I wonder how much fun your owners have sitting on their private island in the carribean watching you all go round and around arguing over approval of this or that, whether or not to wear masks, how many to put in a bubble, how to fight back, and so on. It must be like watching the truman show to them.
This really is a shit rag
Wait, isn’t ‘john thomas’ a euphemism for…
I wonder why juicing up the kids is worth more? Is there some thought that the ‘doctors’ would have some kind of scruples over giving kids blood clots, disabilities and death? Because I doubt they would. ‘My’ ‘gp’ is an indian. You can imagine how likely I am to go within 1,000 miles of him.
All governments are committing Democide, definition, the killing of members of a country’s civilian population as a result of its government’s policy,including by direct action, indifference, and neglect. This is happening world wide and must be stopped, people are dieing in there thousands from the jab more then have died from C19. We are at war.
And who would you get to arrest, charge and convict them? The queen perhaps? Because she’s the only one ‘above’ them. You’re all below them. But you’re right, you are at war, and in wars you have to kill people.
Our GP Practice only diagnose via Zoom which is just as well because if I was face to face with one of these collaborating murderers in a room alone …….
Of course, the question would be why you’d be asking for their ‘help’ at all…
Why are you bullshitting people even further in your articles? Yes,the whole covid thinh is a total scam, i know this! However, lying about google search engine results saying theres no incentive? Get real, first result clearly tells you there is.
Eh? Haven’t you got it backwards? Searching this page for ‘incentive’ gives the exact opposite of what you say: they’re saying they were already getting £12.50 to kill the adults, now they’re getting another £10 to murder their children – yet you say “theres no incentive”.
Germany 1933 – 1945 saw the murder of all handicapped children and adults. This was to ‘purify’ the supposedly superior Arian tribe.
Now we know why history has not been taught to our children in recent decades.
We have learned nothing, and instead of storming the ramparts, we do nothing.
I can’t imagine why this was downvoted. A passing nazi perhaps? Was it you boris?
you have a problem with national socialists ?
What’s a ‘national socialist’? It sounds suspiciously like the wsws crap. If you can’t get it to fit something trotsky said decades ago then it must be wrong. And no one is allowed to object if it foes against the idea that having endless committees would fix eveything right up (as opposed to making it worse, which has been proven throughout the uk).
the last 10 years have seen the same but to a sick disabled including under evil hated pedo protecting incest riddled j e w s pedo pimp Cameron, (cousin of the j e w i s h fraud royal pedo ring rat on Englands throne) May, now Johnson Epstein protecting cousin of the j e w i s h fraud royal pedo ring rat on Englands throne)stop sucking up the propaganda learn the real facts about WWII and you’ see who the real demons of WWII and this evil genocide are the same tribe of vermin evicted from England and Wales for 350 years because if you haven’t worked it out yet, even after what’s going on now, they are pure evil and weren’t let back in by the people and weren’t wanted back in. .
Queenie of the j e w i s h pedo ring rats had death certificates made up for her own disabled cousins who were still alive ffs.
Bloodmoney
“What price the life of a child?”
“£22.50 less tax m’lord.”
