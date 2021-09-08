Breaking News

BREAKING – Health Secretary confirms children will NOT need parental consent to get the Covid-19 Vaccine

By on ( 8 Comments )

The Covid-19 vaccine booster programme and jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds could be given the go-ahead within days, Sajid Javid has said, as he confirmed that young people will have the right to overrule their parents on whether to be vaccinated.

The health secretary said he expected to hear from the UK’s four chief medical officers in the coming days on their views as to whether there should be a mass rollout of vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Javid told Sky News: “I want to give them the breathing space, it’s their independent view and that’s exactly what it should be. But I would expect to hear from them in the next few days.”

He said consent would be sought from parents of 12- to 15-year-olds as it has been “for decades”, but if children and their parents cannot agree, then the child’s view would take precedence as long as they are competent enough to decide.

He said: “If there is a difference of opinion between the child and the parent then we have specialists that work in this area, the schools vaccination service. They would usually literally sit down with the parent and the child, and try to reach some kind of consensus.

“If ultimately that doesn’t work, as along as we believe that the child is competent enough to make this decision then the child will prevail.”

Official NHS documents also confirm that NHS chiefs are instructing vaccinators that they do not need parental consent if they deem the child to be confident enough to make their own decision.

The same NHS documents also show that GP’s will be paid an extra £10 on top of the £12.58 already received for administering the Covid-19 injection., as an incentive to vaccinate children.

The decision on whether children aged 12-15 should be offered a Covid vaccine is being taken by the chief medical officers, after government advisers on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided against backing the move on health grounds alone, since Covid-19 presents such a low risk to that age bracket.

The advisers said that while the health gains from vaccinating the entire age group were greater than the risks, “the margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12- to 15-year-olds at this time”.

However, they said their remit did not consider wider issues such as disruption to schools, which is being considered by the chief medical officers.

Javid also said he was “very confident” that the UK would have a booster programme so that older adults could receive a third jab, with advice expected in the next few days from the JCVI.

He told Sky News: “In terms of who actually gets it and when, we’re waiting for final advice which could come across, certainly, in the next few days from the JCVI.”

He said the advice was expected to include information on whether people should get different vaccines to the ones they have already had or the same ones, and added: “I’m confident that we can start the booster programme this month.”


We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Building an Empire – The City of London
There are three sovereign states that are not part of the countries …
Everything the Government and NHS have “forgotten” to tell Pregnant Women about the Covid-19 Vaccines
WARNING – THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS IMAGES WHICH SOME READERS MAY FIND UPSETTING …
New Zealand authorities officially record first death due to Myocarditis caused by the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine
New Zealand has recorded its first death linked to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 …
Government Scientific Adviser says he is “fed up with the attitude” of SAGE; as study finds those who claim to be following the science are dismissing evidence that counters their beliefs
A Government Scientific Adviser has said that academic infighting over Covid-19 worries …
Covid-19 hospitalisation-fatality rate among Fully Vaccinated under 50’s is 175% higher than rate among unvaccinated under 50’s according to PHE data
Covid-19 has disproportionately affected the elderly and vulnerable with other underlying conditions, …
Two top FDA Officials resign in response to Biden Administrations unscientific decision to press ahead with Covid-19 booster jabs
Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s vaccines office, will quit at …
Pfizer, Merck Launch Trials for New Oral Covid-19 Drugs You’ll Have to Take Alongside Vaccines
Pfizer and Merck & Co announced new trials for their new experimental …
Leave our kids alone – Official NHS data shows just 9 children have died of Covid-19 in 18 months
They are coming for the children and they won't stop until they …
Over 100,000 Australians Sign Petition Against Using Covid-19 Vaccines on Children
Over 180,000 Australians have signed a petition to the Parliament of Australia …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
8 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sarah

At first read, panic sets in as we imagine parents saying NO and children saying YES. However there will be parents that say YES and literally attempt to force this on their children and it seems like the child can refuse that too. We are deeply afraid of peer pressure and with good reason! These injections should NOT be in school for this reason, however, it’s not all terrible. We as informed, worried parents can use their tactics..treats, gifts, money, promises, individuality, honest and open discussions. 🙏💛

3
Reply
Mailman

I doubt that would happen 9 times out of 10 simply because if a parent is demanding their kids be vaccinated against something that is absolutely NOT a threat to them then those kids are going to be steeped in the covid hysteria and will take the shot.

0
Reply
Shauna Graig

Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely!

Take a gander at it what I do….. https://Www.Money74.Com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Shauna Graig
0
Reply
Teresa

This only happens if the parents allow it to. the Vaccine Minister has no authority in my house.

4
Reply
sharon

BEYOND EVIL GOING TO BE SOME VERY SAD PARENTS

3
Reply
Vickie

Sorry to swear in advance but Bastards!!!!!
I have a 14 yr old daughter.

2
Reply
Yogadog

They are not getting their hands on my children!!

2
Reply
Anonymous

So they risk death blindness paralysis but they can’t be paid to give a massage to a billionaire.

0
Reply