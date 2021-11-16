New York’s Governor Says State Will Offer Full Scholarships to 50 Young People BUT Only for Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated

A top elected official in New York has just announced a new scholarship program for 50 young adults. However, the opportunity is only open to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to a press release issued by Kathy Hochul’s office last week:

Today, during a COVID-19 briefing at the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center in Westchester County, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new efforts to support vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds, including the launch of a new vaccine incentive program – ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ – for young New Yorkers. Parents and guardians of children ages 5 through 11 who receive their first vaccine dose by December 19th can enter the State’s incentive program for a chance for their child to win a full scholarship to any two- or four-year SUNY or CUNY college or university; the scholarship includes tuition, room, and board. Ten winners will be announced each week beginning November 24th, with a total of 50 winners being selected over the five-week period.

Governor Hochul said: “Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine is here for young New Yorkers age 5 through 11. Our critical work to make the vaccine accessible and available to all eligible children and their families is underway – and we will creatively support and celebrate those who get vaccinated.

“The ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ program is an extraordinary opportunity for children to win free tuition to a SUNY or CUNY college or university, and I urge parents and guardians to help their children get vaccinated and enter into this once-in-a-lifetime program.

“If one of your children win this, you should probably take them to Disney World because that would be a very good thing. You’ll have extra money now — you don’t have to be saving for college.”

CUNY Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez added: “Expanding vaccine eligibility to children as young as 5 years old gives us even greater confidence that we will effectively subdue COVID-19 and put the conditions in place for New York’s full economic recovery.

“The ‘Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate’ program will further incentivize parents and guardians to get their children protected, and we strongly encourage them to do so. We thank Governor Hochul for encouraging more New Yorkers to get vaccinated and for leveraging CUNY’s strong reputation to help lead the State’s resurgence,” Rodríguez bragged.

Adding to this, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said: “Vaccinations were the key to a more normal academic and campus experience throughout SUNY. Now that even younger individuals have an approved vaccine option, this is another huge step to seeing the finish line of this pandemic, and we must continue to do all we can to encourage everyone to get their shot.

“I applaud Governor Hochul for offering this new incentive along with an opportunity to attend one of our campuses tuition-free. We truly hope families across our state take advantage of this offer.”

However, you will only be eligible, of course, if you agree to get injected with a “vaccine” that has injured millions around the world and tragically killed countless others. This is simply just another perverse attempt at coercing young people to get vaccinated.

