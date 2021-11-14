The ‘Died Suddenly’ Pandemic – Athletes worldwide are coincidentally dropping like flies since the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out

Sport stars and athletes all around the world are suddenly suffering health issues or dropping dead since the experimental Covid-19 injection was rolled-out, adding further fuel to the rumours that the world is currently in the midst of a “Died Suddenly’ pandemic born from a circulating virus currently nicknamed ‘A-Coincidence’.
Britain’s Jack Draper, 19, collapses at Miami Open:
Mark Playne from “Not on the Beeb” has compiled a running list of professional sports players who develop sudden health issues, including death, after having the Covid-19 injection.
The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News