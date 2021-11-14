Dr. Clare Craig: Unusual Heart Disease Statistics and Censorship

Dr Clare Craig, a British diagnostic pathologist, spoke about her personal experience of censorship at #Together’s ‘Can there be Science without Free Speech?’ conference.

There are three things you need in order to be able to carry out scientific enquiry: curiosity; acceptance that some of things you believe are wrong; and, the willingness to accept new ideas. Science requires humility. This is why science and politics are the opposite to one another.

She first starting speaking out publicly against the official narrative in September 2020. She published how, over the previous summer, “the data looked like we were over-diagnosing Covid and that the patients who were being called Covid patients in hospital were probably all as a result of false positive [test] results.”

There have been attempts to discredit her, Twitter has hidden what they deem “sensitive content” and she has been censored by YouTube.

Dr. Craig used the example of the Cochrane Collaboration to show how bad the censorship has become. Cochrane gathers all the medical evidence, all the research ever done including research that was done but never published – often there is bias in what gets into publications – then assesses where the truth lies and publishes their findings. A few days ago, Cochrane was censored by Instagram.

“You may be aware of a few people who are speaking out, putting their careers on the line. What you won’t be aware of is the silent army that is behind us that are so threatened by the culture that we’re in … they don’t feel they can ever speak out. But they are on our side and they are helping, they’re contributing – but silently,” Dr. Craig said.

You can hear Dr. Craig’s speech in the video below.

#Together: Can there be Science without Free Speech? New Brighton, Merseyside UK, Dr. Clare Craig

11 November 2021 (9 mins, start 22:30 mins)

The day before the #Together conference Dr. Craig tweeted “Something odd about these numbers of deaths from ischaemic heart disease from ONS.”

Something odd about these numbers of deaths from ischaemic heart disease from ONS



Men:

4k more at home and 4.5k fewer in hospital



Women:

1K more at home but 4k fewer in hospital



Have we cured ischaemic heart disease in women? If not where did they go?https://t.co/OL0dEAhfrt — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) November 10, 2021

She was referring to an Office of National Statistics (“ONS”) report released that day regarding deaths registered in private homes.

“Private homes are the only place of occurrence where deaths have been consistently above the five-year average in all months from January 2020 to June 2021. We have seen substantial increases in people dying from other things such as heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s and various cancers. “For deaths in private homes in 2020, the leading cause of death was Ischaemic heart diseases in males and females, 17,852 and 8,076 deaths respectively, a 16.6% increase compared to the five-year average (2015 to 2019). Ischaemic heart diseases were also the leading cause of death in private homes between January 2020 and June 2021, and for the five-year average (2015 to 2019).” ONS: Deaths registered in private homes, England and Wales: 2020 final and January to June 2021, provisional, 10 November 2021

Why Are More People Dying from Heart Disease?

At the end of September, using data from ONS, Dr. Craig highlighted that excess deaths in the UK for the week ending 10 September 2021 were showing an alarming increase in heart disease mortality. Specifically, there were:

24% more heart failure deaths than baseline

19% ischaemic heart disease

16% cerebrovascular disease (strokes)

18% other circulatory diseases

Why is this happening? she asked. Blogger and political analyst Mike Whitney provided some disturbing answers. “The vaccines are an attack on the body’s critical infrastructure, the vascular system, and particularly the thin tapestry of cells that line the walls of the blood vessels,” Whitney says. “The vaccines trigger bleeding, blood clots and autoimmune disease.”

And, just in case someone counters with the idea that most people aren’t suffering with heart problems after their shots, Whitney shoots back, “the impact is likely to be just as devastating in the long-run …when antibodies attach to spike-producing endothelial cells on vessel walls following vaccine administration, activated complement proteins can be expected attach to the endothelial cells, and perforate their cell membranes … [and will create] a catastrophic microvascular injury syndrome mediated by activation of complement.”

Summarising, he says this means “the vaccine creates a situation where your body viciously attacks your own circulatory system generating blood clots and leaky blood vessels. Do you think you can live with a damaged vascular system? Do you think you will enjoy a long and happy life with an immune system that is programmed to attack and kill healthy cells that now produce the pathogenic “spike protein”? If so, then for how long; how long do you think you can survive that type of internal warfare? 2 years? 5 years? 10 years?”

In other words, those who have taken the shots and not reported any adverse events yet have only to wait a matter of time and then it will hit them, too.

Sources:

