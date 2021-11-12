Director-General of the WHO confirms Vaccine Passports are discriminatory, Children should not be given the Covid-19 Vaccine, and the Jabs are useless at preventing infection and spread of Covid-19

Footage has emerged of the Director-General of the World Health Organization speaking with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in which he clearly states that the WHO does not recommend Vaccine Passports as they would be discriminatory, the purpose of the Covid-19 injection is not to prevent infection and transmission of Covid-19 as it is incapable of doing so, and that the WHO does not recommend children should be given the experimental jab.

The pair were speaking at the G20 summit in Rome, and President Bolsonaro told Tedros that the worlds economy will collapse if countries suffer any further lockdowns. But WHO chief Tedros confirmed that he does not believe any further lockdowns will be necessary.

Tedros was then asked what the WHO’s position is on the introduction of Vaccine Passports, and Tedros confirmed that for now the WHO is not recommending the introduction of the “freedom passes” due to the fact the Covid-19 vaccination rate is low in several countries.

However, in the next breath Tedros confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccines cannot prevent infection or transmission of the virus in response to President Bolsonaro’s query as to why many Brazilians are still dying with Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. This raises questions as to why Vaccine Passports would ever be considered at all by any country, or further down the line by the WHO if vaccination rate increase around the world.

Tedros stated that “the vaccine does not prevent Covid but it does prevent serious illness and death. This is the purpose”.

But President Bolsonaro argued that “many who got the second dose are dying”.

To which Tedros responded that this will happen among those with other underlying health conditions. However, as everyone should now be aware the vast majority of people who were dying with Covid-19 prior to the introduction of a vaccine were only those with other underlying health conditions. Which begs the question as to what exactly has changed following the roll-out of an experimental gene therapy?

President Bolsonaro then confirmed that in Brazil he does not have control over the response to the alleged pandemic due to the power to respond being held by Governors and local Mayors.

Bolsonaro then claimed that Brazilian Governors and Mayors are demanding mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for children. Unfortunately the footage then cuts out Tedros’s response but quickly skips to the President of Brazil confirming Tedros has stated the WHO’s position is that children should not be given the Covid-19 injection.

However, we can confirm that this is the WHO’s position and this can be found on their website. The WHO advice states that ‘More evidence is needed on the use of the different COVID-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against COVID-19’, and confirms that they currently only recommend children over the age of 12 who are deemed to be at high risk should possibly be offered the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

This begs the question as to why the FDA have decided that the Pfizer Covid-19 injection should be rolled-out to children as young as 5-years-old in the USA?

You can watch the full footage of the meeting between WHO Director-General Tedros, and President Bolsonaro below –

