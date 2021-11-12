83% of Covid-19 Deaths and 67% of Hospitalisations were among the Fully Vaccinated during the past month in England

The latest figures published by the new UK Health Security Agency on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths show that the Covid-19 injections still don’t seem to be working.

The ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 45’ was published by the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) on Thursday, 11th November 2021 and it shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases between October 11th and November 7th were among the fully vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by table 3 of the UKHSA Week 45 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 11th and November 7th 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 378,122 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 62,154 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 450,938 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 58% of Covid-19 cases between October 11th and November 7th 2021 , whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 42%. However, if we remove under 18’s from the equation, many of whom aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, the figures are far worse for the vaccinated population.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by table 3 of the UKHSA Week 45 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 11th and November 7th 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 79,516 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 25,554 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 250,132 cases

This means the over 18 vaccinated population accounted for 86% of Covid-19 cases between October 11th and November 7th 2021 , whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 14%.

Unfortunately the latest UKHSA report also shows that the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between October 11th and November 7th 2021.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between October 11th and November 7th 2021 as confirmed by table 4 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 3,313

Partly vaccinated population = 325

Fully vaccinated population = 6,461

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 67% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between October 11th and November 7th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 33%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between October 11th and November 7th 2021 as confirmed by table 5 of the UKHSA report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 587 deaths

Partly vaccinated population = 100 deaths

Fully vaccinated population = 2732 deaths

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 83% of Covid-19 deaths between October 11th and November 7th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 17%.

Serious questions on the effectiveness of the jabs need to be answered due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.

