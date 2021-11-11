Breaking News

Vitamin D Papers Top List of Most Popular Studies of The Year and There’s Good Reason for It

By on

In the journal Nutrients the top studies for most downloads, highest views, most-cited are all papers on vitamin D and Covid.  The study with the most downloads in the past year and the all-time highest number of views is a vitamin D paper, by Bhattoa et.al., which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and Covid infections and deaths.

The most-cited study in the past year is a vitamin D paper, by Annweiler et. al.  This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalised with Covid.

And a scientific review, by Dr. Joseph Mercola, William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner, is the second-most downloaded study, second in citations for articles and fourth for views in the past 12 months. This paper found that data from 14 observational studies suggest vitamin D blood levels are inversely correlated with the incidence and/or severity of Covid.

“All of this is incredibly encouraging, and demolishes the ridiculous claim that there’s “no scientific basis” for the recommendation of vitamin D for COVID. Vitamin D optimisation is likely the easiest, least expensive and most fundamental beneficial strategy that anyone can do to minimize their risk of Covid and other infections.

To improve your immune function and lower your risk of viral infections, you’ll want to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL (150 nmol/L and 200 nmol/L). Vitamin D optimization is particularly important for dark-skinned individuals, as the darker your skin, the more sun exposure you need to raise your vitamin D level, as well as the elderly.”

Dr. Mercola, Vitamin D Papers Top List of Most Popular Studies of the Year, 9 November 2021
In the video below Dr. Roger Seheult, lead professor at MedCram, explains the important role Vitamin D may have in the prevention and treatment of Covid.  Prof. Seheult illustrates how Vitamin D works, summarises the best available data and clinical trials on vitamin D, and discusses vitamin D dosage recommendations.

“We’ve been talking about vitamin D as a therapeutic for Covid-19 since March [2020] and since that time a lot of other people have become involved in looking at that agent, as well a number of research studies have been done, and the purpose of this is to sort of look at the evolution and the thinking of the use of vitamin D in Covid-19,” Prof. Seheult said.

“The first thing you’ve got to understand is that vitamin D is not just a vitamin.  Vitamin D is actually a hormone.” Watch to find out more.

Vitamin D and COVID 19: The Evidence for Prevention and Treatment of Coronavirus (SARS CoV 2),
10 December 2020 (60 mins)

