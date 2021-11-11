Breaking News

US Doctors are Wishing Unvaccinated Patients to DIE, Says Nurse

By on ( 4 Comments )
CEPI partners with CureVac to develop The RNA Printer ...

A nurse has recently spoken out against doctors at her hospital who are wishing for the death of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients.

During the video, the nurse said that she’s appalled at how some healthcare workers in the United States are behaving.

The nurse said: “A couple of years ago, if you would have told me that doctors would be verbally wishing their patients to die based on their vaccination status or choice they made, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“If you would have told me that nurses would no longer be advocating for their patient’s rights and autonomy, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

The unvaccinated nurse said it has become the norm for her to hear other healthcare workers wish death upon not just their unvaccinated patients, although everyone who has refused to take the covid jabs.

She added that if she knew that these kinds of people she would end up working with, she would have pursued a different career. “I am just so disgusted by the state of the world right now,” she said.

The nurse emphasised that it is not for healthcare workers to judge a person based on their health choices.

“I’m sorry, but do we turn people away with kidney failure because they decided to drink one too many and say, ‘Sucks for you,’ or do we put them on dialysis? Do we look at people dying from lung cancer and say, ‘Dug your grave. Sucks, not helping you.’ No? Or how about obese people? Do we say, ‘Hit the treadmill, fatty, there’s nothing I can do for you?’ No, we don’t do that because that’s disgusting and it’s wrong,” she ranted.

“No, as healthcare workers – as a decent human being – we do not wish other people die. We don’t do that. That’s not how we roll around here, okay?”

Towards the end of the video, the nurse talked about how she had also been subjected to this kind of treatment.

“I’m sorry, but I’m so bothered at the fact that that’s normal. That it’s normal for me to sit and have a conversation with somebody my age and them tell me they hope I’d die because I’m not vaccinated,” she said.

“No, that’s not okay.”

Kerry
Kerry
1 hour ago

It’s all about depopulation, what don’t you people understand about that?

2
Reply
SHARON
SHARON
Reply to  Kerry
13 minutes ago

BANG ON THE NAIL KERRY

1
Reply
Arby
Arby
49 minutes ago

“The unvaccinated nurse said it has become the norm for her to hear other healthcare workers wish death upon not just their unvaccinated patients, although everyone who has refused to take the covid jabs.”

?

Aside from that, That’s pretty sad.

0
Reply
SHARON
SHARON
11 minutes ago

TO THINK WE ARE EXPECTED TO PUT OUR LOVED ONES IN THERE HANDS NHS NO HOPE SERVIS

0
Reply