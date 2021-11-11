EXCLUSIVE – 89% of Covid-19 deaths in the past 4 weeks were among the Fully Vaccinated according to the Latest Public Health data

The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 89% of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks, whilst also accounting for 77% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 65% of alleged Covid-19 cases from October 9th through to November 5th.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published November 10th confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the month whilst things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

Table 18 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 cases were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 30th 2021, accounting for 10,693 cases. Whilst the not-vaccinated population recorded 6,854 cases.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by the above table between October 9th and November 5th were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 24,992 cases (- 438 on last weeks data)

Partly vaccinated population = 4,125 cases (+ 368 on last weeks data)

Fully-vaccinated population = 43,253 cases (+ 2,045 on last weeks data)

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 65% of Covid-19 cases between October 9th and November 5th , whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 36%.

However, the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to hospitalisations, with the fully vaccinated now accounting for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations since at least July 2021.

Table 19 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 29th 2021, accounting for 356 hospitalisations. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 142 hospitalisations.

The totals number of hospitalisations by vaccination status for all age groups between October 9th and November 5th as confirmed by table 19 of the PHS report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 536 (- 16 on last weeks report)

Partly vaccinated population = 76 (+ 1 on last weeks report)

Fully vaccinated population = 1673 (- 58 on last weeks report)

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 77% of Covid-19 hospitalisations between October 9th and November 5th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 23%.

But yet again the difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated gets much worse when it comes to deaths allegedly related to Covid-19.

Table 20 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 deaths were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning October 23rd 2021, accounting for 108 deaths. Whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 14 Covid-19 deaths, nearly 8 times less.

The totals number of alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status between October 2nd and October 29th 2021 as confirmed by table 20 of the PHS report were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 56 deaths (- 8 deaths on last weeks report)

Partly vaccinated population = 12 deaths (+ 0 deaths on last weeks report)

Fully vaccinated population = 449 deaths (- 5 deaths on last weeks report)

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 89% of Covid-19 deaths between October 2nd and October 29th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated accounted for just 11%.

The fact that the fully vaccinated now account for the majority of Covid-19 cases is extremely concerning in regards to the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections, because up until recently, children; who are not eligibe for vaccination, have accounted for the vast majority of cases.

Further questions on the effectiveness of the jabs also need to be asked due to the fact Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths are rising among the fully vaccinated population by the month whilst hospitalisations and deaths among the not-vaccinated population continue to decline.

Like this: Like Loading...