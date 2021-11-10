Breaking News

Woman Left Wheelchair-Bound With Neurological Damage Hours After Pfizer Vaccine Dose

By on ( 4 Comments )
State Health Secretary-designate talks about the start of ...

A 42-year-old mother of two shared that she experienced confusion and leg paralysis just hours after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine dose, and has been suffering severe neurological issues ever since.

During a Real Not Rare rally for vaccine choice outside the steps of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, wheelchair-bound Mona Hasegawa said that she received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine because she wanted to “do [her] part to help the community stop COVID,” and in order to see her father in hospital who is a dialysis patient.

Mona shared her story online, writing: “My father who lives in Canada is at high risk and I thought the best thing to do was to get vaccinated due to the fact that the media and medical professionals were saying it was safe and effective. To my knowledge at the time, the only side effects were flu-like symptoms.”

She received her “first and only” Pfizer dose on 24th April. Within hours, while at a local restaurant, Hasegawa said that she began to feel confused and unable to move her legs. her daughter had to hold her hand to help her leave the restaurant.

“I went home the next couple of days and had flu-like symptoms, but I also experienced extreme pain in my back, hips and thigh area. Even though I was feeling like this, I still pushed myself to continue my days in a normal fashion,” Mona said.

She wrote that the Saturday following her jab she experienced memory issues, brain fog, seizures, pain in her head, back pain, shaking issues and twitches.

According to Mona, she is seeking help as she has been repeatedly ignored by doctors. She had been in the hospital several times, undergone scans and even a spinal tap in hopes of understanding what has happened to her.

Hasegawa said that she has “had at least 30 visits with doctors and specialists over a six-month span of time.”

“When I tell doctors that I think I got this from my COVID vaccination, they tell me it’s psychological, they send me home,” she explained at the rally.

She also added that at one point after she left hospital, she wasn’t prepared not to be able to walk, so she crawled on her hands and knees up the stairs to enter her home.

“My daughters had to wrap me in a bed sheet to drag me to get to where I need to go, because I couldn’t walk and I didn’t have a wheelchair or walker at the time,” she recounted.

“I’m just asking for there to be more research done before anybody’s vaccinated and before the kids are vaccinated. Because if I’m having a hard time dealing with this physically and mentally, how are the kids gonna deal with this?”

Following her vaccine injury incident, Mona is now part of a support group for those who have had similar experiences with the covid jab. She said: “there are thousands of people that are suffering. A lot of the people in the group are very suicidal right now.”

“And so I’m trying to speak up for all of the people that have lost their lives. In the future, I’m hoping that they are strong enough to survive this.”

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

US Children’s Hospitals Now Overwhelmed with Infant Cardiac Patients
Investigative reporter Steve Kirsch has written an article stating that children's hospitals …
INVESTIGATION – Deadliest batches of the Covid-19 Vaccines were disproportionally sent to red Republican states across the USA
On October 31st we exclusively revealed how an investigation of the USA’s …
Study finds overall Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness has fallen from 88% to just 13% in a matter of months
A new study published in Science has found that real-world vaccine effectiveness …
More Australians have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than have died of Covid-19 in 2021 according to official data
Official data made public by the Australian Government shows that by mid …
Vaccine-Injured Champion Mountain Biker Testifies: “The drug companies need to compensate us if they’re going to be testing on us.”
Kyle Warner, a 29-year-old mountain bike champion from Idaho, gave his testimony …
BREAKING – 35,924 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 8 months of 2021 according to ONS data
Official Office for National Statistics data has inadvertently revealed that 35,924 people …
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86%
An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 …
Australia has Fallen – Premier announces two-tier society by banning the Unvaccinated from all social, hospitality, and care settings whilst “rewarding” the Fully Vaccinated
The Premier of Queensland, Australia has announced that fully vaccinated Queenslanders will …
The Ongoing Evidence of The Important Role Vitamin D Plays in Our Bodies’ Defence Against Viral and Bacterial Infections
Vitamin D plays an important role in most diseases, including infectious disease.  …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
Sarah Wallace
Sarah Wallace
Reply to  Woman Left Wheelchair-Bound With Neurological Damage Hours After Pfizer Vaccine Dose – The Expose - Nota Akhir Zaman
1 hour ago

[ REAL ONLINEJOBS ] I get paid more than $40 to $60 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $21000 from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here’s what I do………… http://Www.NETCASH1.Com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sarah Wallace
0
Reply
STARR Rebecca STODDARD
STARR Rebecca STODDARD
2 hours ago

These people getting the jabs aren’t too bright, are they? Who allows something to go inside their bodies without the due diligence of doing the research outside of the “approved” “science” being spit at us on the main stream news about the said product BEFORE it goes inside their body?

I do not have a lot of patience for these people—they are making it very difficult for the rest of us that DO NOT COMPLY and haven’t done so from DAY ONE. Please, for the sake of ALL OF US, STOP falling for the lie of “germ theory.” It is medical fraud to justify ALL dangerous, disabling, and deadly “life saving vaccines.” Not just this “covid” one.

It’s either you are choosing the ZOO, where your captors are providing illusionary security to “keep you safe,’ while having no freedom or the JUNGLE, where you have no illusionary security but your freedom is intact. It comes down to choice. Are you willing to give up your bodily sovereignty for comfort on the plantation?

0
Reply
DorothCarey
DorothCarey
1 hour ago

I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started…. http://Www.NetJob1.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by DorothCarey
0
Reply