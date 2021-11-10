Breaking News

US Children’s Hospitals Now Overwhelmed with Infant Cardiac Patients

By on ( Leave a comment )
Study provides insight on how to build a better flu ...

Investigative reporter Steve Kirsch wrote has written an article stating that children’s hospitals across the United States are filling up with newborn babies that have serious cardiac issues, all because their mothers received the Covid-19 vaccine.

An email Kirsch received claims that one hospital’s three NICUs (neonatal ICUs) are all completely full of newborn patients. All of the babies are from mothers who are fully vaccinated, a nurse confirmed from their records, though hospital staff are not allowed to ask directly about the vaccination status of the mothers.

The email stated: “Because this is a third- or fourth-hand rumour, I would ordinarily try to confirm it before sharing with anyone.

“But my initial Internet searches came up empty, and I worry that this is the sort of thing that might be effectively suppressed for quite a while by those in control of our largest hospitals – especially the ones currently busy firing doctors and nurses who refuse vaccination.”

Considering that the US is around 9 months into the vaccination programme began, it seems that the world is only just seeing the impact of the jabs on babies born to vaccinated mothers.

The email went on to state: “I was wondering whether it might be worth sharing with some of the Unity Project’s scientific/medical advisor doctors who may have contacts ‘on the inside’ of large hospitals with NICUs, so long as they could be trusted to discretely investigate without risking their or our credibility by outing the story prior to confirmation.

“If this rumour could be confirmed and revealed, it could potentially, by itself, turn the tide of this war.”

In his article, Kirsch asked for doctors to get in touch, read his work and comment on the letter’s claims, either to challenge or confirm them. In response, hundreds of people got in touch and shared their experiences.

One person said that they have seen several articles published recently confirming that ICUs are “jam-packed” with sick and dying patients, many of whom are forced to sit in hallways due to there being no more beds available.

This person added: “Rooms are full of patients with NON-COVID symptoms, i.e., they aren’t there because of covid. The suspected cause is secondary effects of the vaccine.

“The question here is how many of these patients will soon be infants? The media and the medical community will not step up and tell you this. It will come from the fed-up grassroots of us who are more fearful of this government than of COVID.”

Another person wrote about how it has been “clearly established” that the rate of spontaneous abortions has skyrocketed since the vaccines started being administered to pregnant women.

“My daughter-in-law, who is unvaccinated and just delivered, was told by her doctor to not get the vaccine during her pregnancy because her last three patients all had miscarriages right after receiving it,” this person explained.

“I think Mr. Kirsch has provided notable caveats to the sourcing until better confirmed, but anyone following COVID vaccine research isn’t at all surprised. It will be confirmed.”

Other people questioned the email that Kirsch, wondering whether it is legitimate, suggesting it could be “poisoned bait” from “controlled opposition.” Whilst this could be possible, there does appear to be an uptake in infant and newborn hospitalisations now that the Covid vaccines are being widely administered.

“It’s not just about the newborns with cardiac problems,” noted another about how older children are also being damaged by the jabs. “How many times do we need to see young people getting mysterious heart attacks at the same time before people start becoming remotely curious?”

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

INVESTIGATION – Deadliest batches of the Covid-19 Vaccines were disproportionally sent to red Republican states across the USA
On October 31st we exclusively revealed how an investigation of the USA’s …
Study finds overall Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness has fallen from 88% to just 13% in a matter of months
A new study published in Science has found that real-world vaccine effectiveness …
More Australians have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than have died of Covid-19 in 2021 according to official data
Official data made public by the Australian Government shows that by mid …
Vaccine-Injured Champion Mountain Biker Testifies: “The drug companies need to compensate us if they’re going to be testing on us.”
Kyle Werner, a 29-year-old mountain bike champion from Idaho, gave his testimony …
BREAKING – 35,924 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 8 months of 2021 according to ONS data
Official Office for National Statistics data has inadvertently revealed that 35,924 people …
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86%
An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 …
Australia has Fallen – Premier announces two-tier society by banning the Unvaccinated from all social, hospitality, and care settings whilst “rewarding” the Fully Vaccinated
The Premier of Queensland, Australia has announced that fully vaccinated Queenslanders will …
The Ongoing Evidence of The Important Role Vitamin D Plays in Our Bodies’ Defence Against Viral and Bacterial Infections
Vitamin D plays an important role in most diseases, including infectious disease.  …
BREAKING: JAVID ANNOUNCES VACCINES WILL BE MANDATORY FOR 1.2 MILLION NHS STAFF IN APRIL
Sajid Javid has announced that mandatory COVID-19 vaccines will be introduced from …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments