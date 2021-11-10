Breaking News

Study finds overall Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness has fallen from 88% to just 13% in a matter of months

A new study published in Science has found that real-world vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19 has dropped from 88 percent to just 13 percent in a matter of months.

The study, ‘SARS-CoV-2 vaccine protection and deaths among US veterans during 2021’ shows that vaccine efficacy studies are fraudulent and do not convey real world results, as confirmed by a whistleblower who worked on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine studies and confirmed data integrity issues to the British Medical Journal.

The study looked at infection-related data in the Veterans Health Administration from February 2021 to October 2021, approximately 2.7 percent of the U.S. population, and compared vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19 by vaccine type.

The authors found that the least effective vaccine is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and according to the study an alarming number of post vaccination “breakthrough infections” were observed.

From Feb 1 to Oct 1, 2021, vaccine effectiveness against covid infection declined for all vaccine types, even after adjusting for age, sex and co-morbidity. In March, vaccine effectiveness had already fallen to 86.4% for Johnson & Johnson, 89.2% for Moderna and 86.9% for Pfizer. The pharmaceutical companies had promised 95% efficacy just months prior to that. By the fourth quarter of 2021, effectiveness had fallen to 58% for Moderna, 43.3% for Pfizer and a meaningless 13.1% for Johnson & Johnson.

The authors did however, outrageously conclude that “vaccines should be accompanied by additional measures for both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons, including masking, hand washing, and physical distancing. It is essential to implement public health interventions, such as strategic testing for control of outbreaks, vaccine passports, employment-based vaccine mandates, vaccination campaigns for eligible children as well as adults, and consistent messaging from public health leadership in the face of increased risk of infection due to the Delta and other emerging variants”.

