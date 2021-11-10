Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86%

An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccine was offered and administered to kids in England and Wales there has been a 86% rise in deaths among male children compared to the same period in 2020 with one week seeing an increase as high as 600%.

The UK’s Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have openly admitted that they suspect myocarditis and pericarditis are potential side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, especially among young males. A suspicion that has been strong enough for the UK Medicine Regulator to officially add warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis to the safety labels of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Serious myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest and knock years off a persons life.

This facts adds greater concern for data published by Public Health England on the number of 999 calls made requesting an ambulance due to cardiac arrest. The stats shows that they have skyrocketed against the expected average since young adults and teens began receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

As we have previously revealed, deaths among teenage boys over the age of 15 had increased by 63% up to September 17th since they were first offered the Covid-19 vaccine, so we had a suspicion we would find a similar increase among male children over the age of 12 since Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England overruled the JCVI and advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12.

Unfortunately our suspicions were confirmed.

Chris Whitty advised the UK Government to roll-out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12 in week 37 of 2021. Thanks to preparations already being made by the NHS to intrude on education in schools and administer the jab to children, the roll-out got underway the following week (week 38).

The Office for National Statistics published new historical data on deaths on the 1st November 2021 (download here), which includes the number of deaths from all causes by day, month and year of occurrence, by sex and age group, in England and Wales, between 1970 and 2020.

The new ONS data shows that between September 18th and October 29th 2020 a total of 14 deaths occurred among male children aged between 10 and 14.

Snapshot of ONS data on deaths in 2020

However, the 2021 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows a significantly higher number of deaths have occurred among male children in 2021 following Chris Whitty’s decision to offer them the Covid-19 vaccine.

The data shows that between week 38 (week beginning 18th September) and week 43 (week ending 29th October) of 2021, a total of 26 deaths occurred among male children aged between 10 and 14.

This shows that since the Covid-19 vaccines began being given to kids over the age of 12, deaths among male children have increased by 86% compared to the same period in 2020.

We compiled the following graph on ONS figures so that we were able to easily compare the number of deaths per week among male children in 2020 and 2021.

As you can see above the highest increase in deaths since kids were offered the Covid-19 vaccine came in week 40 of 2021, which saw a 600% increase in the number of deaths among male children compared to 2020.

This was unfortunately closely followed by week 41 which saw a 200% increase in the number of deaths among male children compared to 2020.

The fact that myocarditis is a confirmed side effect of the Covid-19 vaccines; especially among younger males, and a significant increase in the number of male children dying since they were offered the Covid-19 vaccine is either one hell of a coincidence or an unfortunate consequence of administering an experimental gene therapy to children.

The data is there now for the authorities to see, an 86% increase in deaths of male children compared to 2020 since they started to be given the Covid-19 vaccine, they must investigate this and cease the roll-out of the jabs to kids immediately.

