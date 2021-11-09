The Ongoing Evidence of The Important Role Vitamin D Plays in Our Bodies’ Defence Against Viral and Bacterial Infections

Vitamin D plays an important role in most diseases, including infectious disease. Mounting evidence reveals that optimising vitamin D levels among the general population would significantly lower Covid-19 incidence and death as researchers have repeatedly demonstrated that higher vitamin D levels reduce rates of positive tests, hospitalizations and mortality related to this infection.

Since April 2020 Dr. Chris Steel, ‘Dr. Chris’ on ITV’s This Morning, has been urging the public to take vitamin D to help fight coronavirus and “keep our immune systems in shape.”

Could Vitamin D Help Protect You from The Virus? 20 May 2020 (7 mins)

In December 2020, Dr. David Grimes, a consultant physician at Manchester Royal Infirmary, published an article comparing the efficacy of the “vaccines” and vitamin D. Assuming we have summarised correctly, he calculated:

Calcifediol / Vitamin D: Efficacy = 96%. Cost per death prevented £10

Pfizer injection: Efficacy = 90% & 95%. Cost per death prevented $243,000 & $ 140,000

Moderna injection: Efficacy = 95% approx. Cost per death prevented $88,000 or $437,500

AstraZeneca injection: Efficacy = 90%. Cost per death prevented $17,800

Dr. Grimes concluded: “Giving vitamin D now would reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic before the vaccines are widely used. Also, vitamin D is necessary to activate the immune system so as to allow the vaccine to induce a good response.”

We now know the Covid injections are nowhere near the efficacy claimed by the pharmaceutical companies in order to get their drug to market. Instead the “vaccines” have negative effectiveness and do not work. However, the effectiveness of vitamin D remains unchanged.

In December 2020 Ivor Cummins spoke with Dr. Grimes, Dr. David Anderson and Chris Williams about vitamin D. Vitamin D is such a pivotal part of our metabolic machinery including the functionality of our immune system. It can be the difference between life and death, quite literally. Why aren’t we all talking about this?

“So much information has been gathered during the course of this year concerning vitamin D that it’s impossible for people to absorb that information and put it into perspective. It’s too big a subject for people to get their minds around it, even the people at the Royal College of Physicians,” Dr. Grimes said, “but a retrospective is going to be written about this pandemic, hopefully by David and I, and we’ll then be able to put it all down. And this is the learning, what have we learned from this pandemic, and it will all be centered around vitamin D.”

28 December 2020 (60 mins)

With some additions, the below are excerpts from articles by Dr. Joseph Mercola originally published on 22 February 2021 and last updated on 4 October 2021. As Dr. Mercola is heavily censored and removes his articles after 48 hours we have attached, at various points, pdf copies of his articles within which are links to his references.

In January 2021, a preprint Spanish study found giving supplemental vitamin D3 (calcifediol) to hospitalized patients with PCR-confirmed Covid-19 — in addition to standard care — reduced ICU admissions by 82% and mortality by 64%. People who already had higher vitamin D at baseline were 60% less likely to die.

Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces COVID-19 Deaths by 64%, by Dr. Joseph Mercola

In response to this study, which has since been retracted, British MP David Davis tweeted: “the hospitals should consider giving vitamin D3 to every Covid patient in every hospital in the temperate latitudes.” Since other, peer-reviewed, studies support higher vitamin D levels being connected to a better chance of survival from Covid, it seems reasonable that Davis’ suggestion is not out of line, regardless of the one retracted article.

The Andalusians appear to have had an extremely good result from providing activated Vitamin D, calcifediol, to care home residents and some GP patients. Today I asked @BorisJohnson to look into the latest evidence from Spain on this cheap, safe and effective treatment. pic.twitter.com/oiSkmJEvIg — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) February 3, 2021

Also calling for official vitamin D recommendations was Emer Higgins, a member of the Irish political party Fine Gael, who called on the Irish health minister, Stephen Donnelly, to include vitamin D supplementation in its “Living with COVID-19” strategy, slated for launch at the end of February 2021.

Emer Higgins, Fine Gael, asking the government to include Vitamin-D supplementation as part of their covid policy. It's good to see someone from a gov party bring this up, but it's just amazing that it has taken till now after all the relevant evidence has been there for so long. pic.twitter.com/YUH3ZCsVu9 — JRD (@JRD0000) February 11, 2021

Higgins leaned on evidence from the Irish Covit-D Consortium, which shows vitamin D helps optimize your immune response. “There is negligible risk in this strategy and potentially a massive gain,” she said. According to the Covit-D Consortium, the nutrient can lower the risk of death from Covid in the elderly by as much as 700%.

Another study found vitamin D is a contributing factor to Covid outbreaks and infection severity. Surges in daily positive tests during the autumn of 2020 in 18 European countries linearly correlate with latitude, and, hence, sun exposure and vitamin D levels.

Research published by the University of Cantabria found that 82.2% of 216 coronavirus patients tested deficient in vitamin D. And another study, published in the BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health journal, found that higher levels of vitamins A, E and D are linked to fewer ‘respiratory complaints’ in adults.

“More than 80% of hospital patients with Covid-19 lack vitamin D, which is among vitamins linked to fewer respiratory complaints, studies have found. Scientists have warned that vitamin D deficiency in ‘high-risk individuals’ should be identified and treated. Many studies have pointed to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections.” – Pulse, 2 November 2020

Another study showed that vitamin D and albumin both play a role in the severity, progression and possible prevention of Covid. The outcomes were so compelling that study’s authors stated “Vitamin D status appears to be strongly associated with Covid-19 clinical severity. After Covid confirmation, Vitamin D level should be measured in all patients and curative plus preventive therapy should be initiated.”

The latest preprint study published on 25 September 2021 suggested that it may be possible to “prevent or mitigate” new Covid outbreaks by simply raising people’s vitamin D3 levels to 50 ng/ml or above. Even though they said they believe vaccination is part of the fight against Covid, they added that the ongoing evidence of the part vitamin D plays in the risk for contracting the infection is especially important because the virus continues to mutate, which challenges the effectiveness of the vaccines.

One of the reasons vitamin D is so important against Covid has to do with its influence on T cell responses. Animal research published in 2014 explained how vitamin D receptor signals regulate T cell responses and therefore play an important role in our bodies’ defence against viral and bacterial infections.

A British Nutrition Foundation survey revealed that almost half of British adults (49%) are not aware of the Government’s recommendation to consider taking vitamin D supplements during the autumn and winter months. During autumn and winter in the UK, UV levels from the sun are not strong enough for us to make vitamin D in our skin. The Government advises everyone to consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement of 10 micrograms from October-March.

