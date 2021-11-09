Breaking News

Grief Stricken Father Testifies: "They murdered my son. My government lied to me; they said the vaccine was safe. I lost mine, we need to protect yours."

Ernest Ramirez, a single parent from Texas, gave his testimony during a three-hour panel discussion hosted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson on 3 November in Washington D.C. The expert panel included doctors and medical researchers who treat Covid injection injuries and they were joined by patients who have experienced adverse events to Covid injections.

Ramirez’s 16-year-old son died from myocarditis following a Pfizer Covid injection.

“[My son} meant the world to me. I got the vaccine to protect my son … We got the Pfizer vaccine because I thought it was to protect him, I thought it was the right thing to do … My government lied to me, they said it was safe … I lost mine, we need to protect yours,” Ramirez said, “I’m doing this in honour of my son.  If we can protect one or two children that means the world to me and I’m going to continue this fight.”

Expert Panel on Medical Mandates and Vaccine Injuries, Washington D.C.,
3 November 2021 – Testimony Ernest Ramirez (7 mins)

Watch the full Expert Panel on Medical Mandates and Vaccine Injuries (3 hours) on The Highwire HERE. Ramirez’s testimony begins at 46:15 mins.

Following Ramirez’s testimony, Prof. Dr. Linda Wastila gave evidence to the expert panel regarding vaccine safety stating, “I am stunned when I hear people dismiss myocarditis as an acceptable side-effect, especially for young people because myocarditis is a life threatening and a life disabling condition.”

A report by Peter McCullough, MD, and Jessica Rose, PHD, MSc, BSc, showed that younger people are at a higher risk for myocarditis following the Covid injections.  This report has since been scrubbed off the internet.  However, a copy has been saved by Internet Archive HERE.

During an interview, hosted by Dr. Al Johnson of Johnson Medical Associates,  Dr. McCullough explains why myocarditis caused by Covid injections is worse than myocarditis from natural infections.

Starting at 33:11 mins Dr. McCullough said: “The myocarditis that occurs with the natural infection is usually those sick enough to be in the ICU and it’s a troponin elevation only. It’s very different than the myocarditis that we’re seeing with the vaccines,” said Dr. McCullough, “I don’t want anybody to think that the myocarditis of the natural infection is anything like what we’re seeing with the vaccines.”

COVID Long Haulers follow-up with Dr. Al Johnson and Dr. Peter McCullough, 25 October 2021

We need to stop listening to pharmaceutical companies and their media and start hearing the victims of Covid injections.

