Breaking News

CNN Host: “We Took off Our Masks Just for the Photo”

By on ( 1 Comment )

CNN host Jake Tapper inadvertently revealed the security theatre that is ‘Covid-safe’ after he tried to reassure people online that “we took off our masks just for the photo.”

On Twitter, Tapper posted a picture of himself and his fellow colleagues for a “bake-off” event before tweeting, “for anyone concerned, we took off our masks just for the photo, but generally we all wear masks around the office. also, we’re all vaccinated.”

It seems as though Covid has developed the ability to know not to infect people when they’re doing a photo op.

One person replied: “If you really believed in masks, you wouldn’t be taking them off for anything like this. Please stop the acting.”

Another respondent commented: “Covid really is the smartest disease ever. It knows not to spread during protests, when important people are having gatherings, and during photo ops. Pretty amazing.”

Tapper is clearly emulating world leaders who also wore their masks for photo ops at a globalist meeting in Rome before immediately removing them.

It is clear now – even to those who have fallen for the brainwashing by the government and mainstream media – that there is one rule for us and another for them. These ‘Covid restrictions’ were never about protecting the health and safety of the people, it was always about controlling the population on a mass scale and stripping us of our freedoms from the very start.

The Exposé is now censored on
Google, Facebook & Twitter.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…

We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead we rely solely on your support, so
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism.
It’s quick and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

BREAKING: JAVID ANNOUNCES VACCINES WILL BE MANDATORY FOR 1.2 MILLION NHS STAFF IN APRIL
Sajid Javid has announced that mandatory COVID-19 vaccines will be introduced from …
HEAD OF NHS INFLATES FIGURES OF COVID HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
LIES, DAMN LIES AND NHS STATISTICS The head of the NHS, Amanda …
British Medical Journal Report Reveals that Pfizer Falsified Covid-19 Vaccine Data in Clinical Trials
Respected medical journal the British Medical Journal (BMJ) has reported on alleged …
Grief Stricken Father Testifies: “They murdered my son. My government lied to me; they said the vaccine was safe. I lost mine, we need to protect yours.”
Ernest Ramirez, a single parent from Texas, gave his testimony during a …
NEIL FERGUSON CHALLENGED AT UNIVERSITY. WHY DOES HE CREATE SO MUCH ANGER IN PEOPLE?
Stanford university professor John Ioannidis has criticised the predictions from the mathematical …
Extracts from “Pandemic Diary of a Frontline Lawyer for the Elderly” – Part Four
We have kindly been provided with the journal of Clare Wills Harrison, …
EU Refusing to Disclose Secret Big Pharma Contract Deals Covering Covid-19 Vaccines
A group of concerned parliamentarians in Europe is putting on blast the …
Prof. Linda Wastila Gives Testimony on Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: “I am stunned when I hear people dismiss myocarditis as an acceptable side-effect, especially for young people”
Dr. Linda Wastila, Professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore School of …
As Global Debt Hits $300 Trillion, the Madness of It All Masks the Inevitable Consequences, and the Sinister Plans…
In the spring of 2018, the world’s mountain of debt reached $250 …
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback
HEAD OF NHS INFLATES FIGURES OF COVID HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS – The Expose - Nota Akhir Zaman
1 hour ago

[…] November 9, 2021CNN Host: “We Took off Our Masks Just for the Photo” […]

0
Reply