Queensland, Australia, to Seize Savings, Homes, Driver’s Licenses of People with Unpaid Covid Fines

Australians have racked up so many fines for violating the government’s tyrannical Covid-19 vaccine mandates that the state of Queensland is now threatening drastic action against those who haven’t paid, including the loss of their bank accounts, homes, or driver’s licenses.

As reported by Brisbane Times, Queensland, whose capital is Brisbane, has so far issued over 3,046 fines involving “255 individuals and businesses accused of flouting the rules during the coronavirus pandemic.” The fines total an astonishing $5.2 million (£3.8 million).

This is not surprising, however, due to the ridiculous rules that have been implemented. For example, Australians can face fines for being too far from home, outside of their permitted bubble, spending more than one hour outside, being caught without a mask even if you’re by yourself – you still get a ticket. Tickets are being handed out by police roaming the streets as well as at random checkpoints which have been set up on the roads. These checkpoints were allegedly introduced to assist in controlling the Covid pandemic and for contact tracing.

Additionally, those who are returning to Queensland face strict quarantine rules, whereby they are forced into quarantine and must pay hotel costs during the time they are held prisoner.

Vaccine passports were introduced in the form of digital QR codes that are scanned on an individual’s phone. The scans register your physical location, also meaning that the police have an easier time catching out those ‘violating’ Covid rules.

On top of this, the majority of Queenslanders were unemployed for months due to the pandemic, and as a result, the government is stuck with a mountain of unpaid tickets. Only about 56.4 percent of the fines have been or are in the process of being paid; 25.2 percent “were either under investigation or still open to payment without further action being taken.

The State Penalties Enforcement Register (SPER) has stepped up to deal with the remaining fines and is now undertaking ‘active enforcement’ on another 18.4 percent of fines, worth about $1 million (£740,000), which a spokesman said “may include garnishing bank accounts or wages, registering charges over property, or suspending driver licenses,” the paper reported.

This means that if you are caught breaking any covid rules, and either you wouldn’t or couldn’t pay the fine, you could now lose your house, savings, or, driving privileges.

“Queenslanders rightly expect travellers will pay for their hotel quarantine stays and not leave taxpayers to foot the bill,” a Queensland Health spokeswoman told the Times. 

With 2,045 significantly overdue hotel invoices (out of 44,350) totalling $5.7 million still unpaid, Queensland is turning to private debt collectors. Curiously, the Queensland Health spokeswoman “would not say how much commission the debt collectors stood to make under the arrangement, claiming it was commercial-in-confidence,” penned the Times.

