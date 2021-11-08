NEIL FERGUSON CHALLENGED AT UNIVERSITY. WHY DOES HE CREATE SO MUCH ANGER IN PEOPLE?

Stanford university professor John Ioannidis has criticised the predictions from the mathematical modelling from UK government advisor Neil Ferguson and deemed them “substantially flawed” These predictions formed the data responsible for the COVID measures in both the UK and USA. The Stanford professor was quoted by Dr Heiko Khoo as he and members of Resistance GB attended a lecture by Ferguson held at King’s College London, early last week. Despite opposition from university staff, Dr Khoo, successfully challenged the professor and his “exaggerated” predictions that were “more harmful than Covid” (See video below)

DR KHOO CHALLENGES FERGUSON

Nevertheless, the Mail Online were more interested in reporting the outburst that occurred when a member of the audience called Ferguson a F*****g murderer. After hearing Ferguson say ‘I think the real long-term legacy of this pandemic is going to be the enhanced inequity that it has generated. Basically, the young sacrificed an enormous amount to save the elderly and that’s exacerbated into generational inequity.’

The “heckler” was activist Fiona Rose Diamond who is well known for her consistent fight for our rights and freedom from medical apartheid, who said afterwards “Listening to this man justify his modelling and projections of deaths from COVID that lead the lockdowns and quarantining of healthy people; a consequence of which were the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people NOT from COVID but undiagnosed cancer, suicide, untreated heart conditions (an endless list of tragedies and loss) is a struggle.” Perhaps many of us would have felt exactly the same and are baffled as to why the Mail Online would attempt to portray those who challenge Professor Ferguson in a negative fashion. If not, perhaps they have forgotten who Neil Ferguson is and his track record. Although you will have heard this before, maybe it is time for a reminder.

THE STRINGENT MEASURES

On the 12th March 2020 the Prime Minister made a statement advising “if you have coronavirus symptoms, however mild – either a new continuous cough or a high temperature – then you should stay at home for at least 7 days to protect others and help slow the spread of the disease” Those over 70 and those with serious medical conditions were advised against going on cruises.

This seemed all very rational and perhaps measures that we would normally take when feeling unwell with colds and flu.Unfortunately, five days later, Neil Ferguson presented his alarming predictions calculated from mathematic modelling that the UK was on course to lose 250,000 people unless stringent measures were taken.

“COMPARABLE LETHALITY TO THE SPANISH FLU”

Fergusons data was within the paper entitled “Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce COVID-19 mortality and healthcare demand” continued with fear inciting content, as Ferguson argued most countries globally faced the same challenge today with COVID-19, “a virus with comparable lethality to the 1918 H1N1”. Which was arguably another panic promoting tool, as what was known as the “Spanish Flu” was estimated to have infected 500 million people responsible for the death of 50 million people globally (Source: CDC). Other studies say that repeat of the 1918 pandemic would be unlikely through 100 years of advances in scientific understanding of infectious diseases, antibiotics, less overcrowding, improved sanitary conditions etc.

Whilst Ferguson agreed he still maintained COVID 19 was the “most serious respiratory virus since the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic” and advised a combination of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs). They included – case isolation, social distancing of the entire population and either household quarantine or school and university closure and would be in place for “as long as the virus is circulating in the population or until a vaccine becomes available” ,which he said, would be at least 12 – 18 months (Source). PM Boris Johnson and his advisors were convinced and the lockdown measures legally came into force on March 25th, 2020.

MEASURES WERE IGNORED BY FERGUSON

Funnily enough, these measures rules did not apply to Neil Ferguson however, who not long after advising the strictest rules for everyone else, did not seem to be worried at all about the virus as “lethal as the Spanish Flu”

Ferguson was said to quit his position as government advisor, but the Imperial college were still standing by their man. Why the government took Ferguson’s advice is up for debate, as his previous Imperial College track record of mathematical modelled predictions concerning viruses which were well known for inaccuracy over the years. Here is a reminder of them:

FERGUSON’S PAST MODELLING RECORD

2001 HAND FOOT AND MOUTH – Due to Ferguson’s prediction that up to 150,000 could perish from Foot and Mouth Disease the policy of “contiguous culling” was adopted. This led to the slaughter of 6.5 million cattle, sheep, and pigs, not only from infected farms but also all animals on adjacent farms, regardless of whether infection had been reported there. Yet less than 200 people died. Professor Neil Ferguson writing in Science “it doesn’t say that this policy was wrong” (Source).

2002 MAD COW DISEASE – Professor Ferguson this time predicted that up to 50,000 people could die from variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease known as Mad Cow Disease. He also calculated the number of deaths could rise to 150,000 through a sheep epidemic. The reality is: “Since 1990, 178 people in the United Kingdom have died from vCJD, according to the National CJD Research & Surveillance Unit at the University of Edinburgh.

2005 BIRD FLU – Ferguson went large with his prediction that up to 200 million people could die from Bird Flu. the Avian influenza H5N1 comparing it to the 1918 Spanish Flu, but worse. In 2006, the WHO had only linked 78 deaths to the virus, out of 147 reported cases.

2009 SWINE FLU – Ferguson and his team at Imperial College advised the government that swine flu or H1N1 would probably kill 65,000 people in the UK. In the end, swine flu claimed the lives of 457 people in the UK

2020 COVID 19 – Unbelievably, Ferguson and his team from Imperial College were still tasked with the modelling of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the to 250,000 deaths and possibly up to 500,000 that was predicted, analysis, by the University of Sheffield, Loughborough University and economists at Economic Insight, suggested that the number of deaths not caused by coronavirus dwarfed the numbers that were.

Even in the first eight weeks of lockdown there an estimated 21,544 extra deaths in the which is an average of 2,693 deaths a week. from other causes. They argued that lockdown cannot plausibly save the lives of young people as their chances of dying from COVID is so low but could increase deaths from other causes. ONS data on deaths from other causes shows large and sudden increases that only commence from the start of lockdown. Ferguson’s intensive policy was said to have been put in place to reduce critical care beds being overwhelmed. Unfortunately, this altered people’s perception of the COVID risk making them disproportionately scared, leading them to believe that COVID was a higher risk than it was and relative to other conditions. (Source)

PRECAUTIONS INCREASED DEATHS

This perception of risk is not formed in a vacuum; but shaped and influenced by Government policy and communication. Resulting in individuals taking precautions that increased death and decreased the likelihood of getting treatment at all for any other conditions. (SOURCE)

,

DIgital NHS

WE can see that this occurred through the total A&E attendances from even early in the lockdown period, which were 48% lower than at the same time (April) a year earlier. Below we can see just a few of the areas that this reluctance to go for treatments has adversely affected.

HEART ATTACKS

As early as April 2020 by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said that ordinarily 100,000 hospital admissions each year are due to heart attacks; that’s 280 admissions each day or 1 every 5 minutes. However, BHF found a 50% drop in heart attack A&E attendances, which is equivalent to approximately 5000 of the expected people every month, or more than 1100 people every week, with possible heart attack symptoms not being seen in emergency departments. (SOURCE)

STROKES

Similar figures have been recorded by the Stroke Association for admissions for strokes, according to Public Health England figures, attendance to Emergency Departments dropped by over a third (34.5%) on the same week of the year previously, from 136,669 to 89,584. Public Health Scotland report attendance to emergency departments has dropped by over a third (40.1%) on the same week last year. In 2019, there were almost 90,000 strokes in England alone. (SOURCE)

CANCER

From the onset of the lockdown, essential diagnostic services (e.g., endoscopy) were suspended or operating at substantially reduced capacity (Source).

According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK), the number of individuals screened between March and September 2020 was 3 million fewer than the previous year during these months. Additionally, the number of Endoscopies done in April, 2020, was 90% fewer than the number done in each of the first three months of 2020 (Source), (source).

SO MUCH SUFFERING

There are many other physical ailments that have been ignored that have caused suffering and even death, as well as mental health issues such as depression and anxiety were said to have risen exponentially due to isolation, poverty, homelessness, business loss. Rapes and serious sexual offences increased, (CPS) lawyers were handling on average around 27 cases each at any one time compared to approximately 15 previously SOURCE). Shockingly there were reports of children and young people self-harming and 5 times more committed suicide than died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic in the UK. All as a result of overexaggerated modelling and nonsensical, disproportionate advice from a government advisor who never seemed to have been affected by either the virus or the measures.

IT’S A BIG CLUB AND YOU AIN’T IN IT…….

Ferguson was unaffected by his poor work record also and we could be forgiven for thinking that his past record of inaccuracies was ignored or even engineered by those he is connected to.

Importantly, Ferguson is acting director of the Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium (VIMC), which is hosted by the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Imperial College. VIMC is also funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and by “GAVI, the vaccine alliance” The GAVI partners, include the World Health Organization, UNICEF, The World Bank, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Children’s Vaccine Program.

It is worth noting that Bill and Melinda Gates began funding Imperial College in 2006, four years before the Gates Foundation launched the Global Health Leaders Launch Decade of Vaccines Collaboration (GHLLDVC) and one year after Ferguson had demonstrated his partiality for exaggerated projections on mortality numbers from H5N1. Up to the end of 2018, the Gates Foundation has sponsored Imperial College with a massive $185 million, which made Gates their second largest sponsor.

THE WELLCOME TRUST

The actual largest sponsor is the Wellcome Trust which is a British research charity, who began funding the Imperial College prior to Ferguson’s Foot and Mouth Disease episode and by the end of 2018, had funded them with over $400 million. The Wellcome Trust also in 2018 went on to launch its own global equivalent of the Pentagon’s secretive research agency to combat the “most pressing health challenges of our time.” With $300 million in initial funding, the initiative “Wellcome Leap” was to attract two former DARPA directors. They both previously served in the upper echelons of Silicon Valley who aimed to “breakthrough scientific and technological solutions” by or before 2030, with a focus on “complex global health challenges.”

THE WELLCOME LEAP AND INVASIVE TECHNOLOGY

The Wellcome Trust is transparent about how Wellcome Leap aim to apply the approaches of Silicon Valley and venture capital firms to the health and life science sector “Wellcome Leap seem to see the “pandemic” as a “window of opportunity” just as THE World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab does. It is this generations’ “Sputnik” CEO Dugan said: “It is calling on us to respond urgently now and also to create new capabilities for the future” Using the “pandemic” as a motivator, they have programs developing invasive tech-focused, and in also in some cases overtly transhumanist, medical technologies, including a program exclusively focused on using artificial intelligence (AI), mobile sensors, and wearable brain-mapping tech for children three years old and younger (SOURCE). All the tools for a smooth transition into the Fourth Industrial Revolution it would seem.

WELLCOME, GOOGLE AND THE UK GOVERNMENT

Wellcome Trust have also joined the venture-capital arm of Google, Google Ventures in helping the Oxford Science Innovations sought £600 million from “outside investors. Setting them both up to make huge profits the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It begins to make more sense why the google video platform YouTube has banned negative content towards the COVID-19 vaccines. Other main investors have a vested interest in keeping the negativity censored due to the huge profit they want to make. Alongside google there are former top Deutsche Bank executives, the UK government. Who would have guessed? (SOURCE)

ASTRA ZENECA VACCINE DEVELOPERS

The vaccine’s two developers Adrian Hill and Sarah Gilbert are also set to make a fortune from the vaccine as they retain an estimated 10 percent stake in the company (SOURCE). Hill, the lead developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, still leads a research group at Wellcome and is also a collaborator with the Wellcome Trust, specifically on vaccine-related initiatives. and have ties to the Francis Galton’s re-named British Eugenics Society………….The connections go on and on and on, like a family tree, and each branch may bring connections that may surprise us.

ID2020

Going back to the top and choosing another branch to follow finds connections that are more than interesting, a project, ID2020, initiated by the Rockefeller Foundation, Bill Gates and Microsoft, transnational pharmaceutical corporations, and technology firms. is asserting the idea that every human on the planet needs biometric verification. They are aiming for a fully standardised data collection and retrieval format, allowing the sharing of identities of the global population, and an AI powered command centre to work without a hitch, calculating everyone’s potential contribution and threat to the system.

THIS is all under the guise that “to prove who you are is a fundamental and universal human right,” (SOURCE).

HE DESERVES THE ANGER AND TO BE CHALLENGED

It therefore, could be argued that without Professor Neil Ferguson’s over exaggerated predictions from his mathematical modelling, the money-making ventures from vaccines, and digital surveillance from the actors mentioned previously, could not have commenced at all. More importantly neither would much of the suffering, many of the deaths, the abuse, mental health issues, the isolation, the poverty, the people dying alone…..

So much suffering could have been avoided, If Professor Ferguson had thought about the people instead of the globalist agenda orchestrated by his peers. Therefore, he creates so much anger and people such as Fiona Rose Diamond, DR Khoo and Resistance GB have every right to challenge him. The question is, why aren’t more people challenging him?

Like this: Like Loading...