Professor Dr. David Healy: “If you have a look beneath the Pfizer bonnet, it’s not science, it’s business. And that’s the problem we have.”

Dr. David Healy, Professor of Psychiatry in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University Canada, gave his testimony during a three-hour panel discussion hosted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson on 3 November in Washington D.C. The expert panel included doctors and medical researchers who treat Covid injection injuries and they were joined by patients who have experienced adverse events to Covid injections.

Prof. Healy’s main areas of research are clinical trials in psychopharmacology, the history of psychopharmacology, and the impact of both trials and psychotropic drugs on our culture. He has been involved as an expert witness in homicide and suicide trials involving psychotropic drugs, and in bringing problems with these drugs to the attention of American and European regulators, as well raising awareness of how pharmaceutical companies sell drugs by marketing diseases and co-opting academic opinion-leaders, ghost-writing their articles.

Prof. Healy reviewed the cases of many of the Covid injection injured patients who gave their testimony to the expert panel on medical mandates and Covid injection injuries. Dr. Healy’s testimony is in two parts. By way of an introduction to his testimony it’s worth hearing what Brianne Dressen, who was injured after participating in an AstraZeneca Covid injection trial, has to say.

3 November 2021 – Testimony Brianne Dressen (7 mins)

Using the example of Zoloft, a Pfizer antidepressant drug, Prof. Healy explains how adverse reactions or effects of drugs can easily be covered up as something else.

The drug companies, academics, media and regulators “can be pretty good at coming up with fanciful explanations why we seem to have problems on a drug,” Prof. Healy said, “the job of a doctor and a journalist, and the people in this hall, is to work out what’s the most plausible story. Is it the one you’ll be hearing from the person right in front of you – as you’re hearing and have heard today? Or else, is it the fanciful explanations that Pfizer and FDA and other people are quite capable of coming up with? That’s the key scientific mission that we all have.”

3 November 2021 – Testimony Prof. David Healy (3 mins)

Following testimonies from people injured by Covid injections Prof. Healy then explains how Pfizer controls the information surrounding drugs.

“Four weeks ago Francis Haugen told us that Facebook put its profits above our affair and health of the American political system,” Prof. Healy said, “somehow Facebook has transformed [the internet] into something that has forced us to live the life that others want us to live. Decades before Facebook was a glimmer in its father’s eyes, Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies took an algorithm – that we call randomised controlled trials (RCTs) – and by sequestering clinical trial data and ghost-writing articles about those trials, transformed it into the one algorithm to rule us all … If you have a look beneath the Pfizer bonnet, it’s not science, it’s business. And that’s the problem we have,” Prof. Healy said.

3 November 2021 – Testimony Prof. David Healy (5 mins)

Watch the full Expert Panel on Medical Mandates and Vaccine Injuries (3 hours) on The Highwire HERE. Dressen’s testimony begins at 00:12:31 mins and Prof. Healy’s testimony begins at 01:24:16 and 02:21:16.

