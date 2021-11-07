Breaking News

British Funeral Director: Dead Babies Are Piling Up in Morgues

During an interview with Resistance GB, Wesley, who has been a funeral director for over three years, speaks about his experience throughout the so-called “pandemic” and what he’s been seeing in the morgues in recent times. He says he’s currently seeing untold numbers of dead babies and new-borns in cold storage and piling up in mortuaries waiting for their funerals.

The unprecedented numbers of babies that he and other morticians are dealing with are matched only by the excessive number of younger people in their 30s and 40s who have been dying since the Covid injection rolled out, he says.

When the pandemic first began the mortuaries saw a flurry of deaths which, in a few months, calmed down, even though media continued to hype Covid deaths. There was an uptick in suicides in the summer of 2020 in mostly younger men, but when autumn 2020 came, everything was rather quiet.

And then, he said, “Come January [2021] the numbers were going through the roof … and that’s since people were being vaccinated.”  Now he’s having the most funerals he’s ever seen in a period of two weeks, and in younger people, he’s averaging about 12 “in one go,” when before the Covid injection he would see only “four or five funerals going, not 12, and not all in that age group.”

And now, he says, what he’s seeing is a lot of new-born babies … “really high, about 30” when he’s used to seeing only three or four. In other words, about 10 times the number of new born babies are dying than he normally would see — so many they’re having to keep them in the adult section, where there’s more room. “Obviously they’re either miscarried or full-term births, but not a lot is being said about it,” he says.

To put the causes of deaths in perspective, he says he’s only had one Covid death this year. All the rest are myocarditis, infarctions (heart attacks) and some pneumonia. He also notes that “anybody and everybody” who died when the pandemic started was marked as Covid on their death certificates, but that’s not happening since the Covid injection was introduced.

Funeral Director: “I just see the dead babies in the fridges”

