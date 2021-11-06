Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Putting Fluoride in drinking water does far more harm than good”

By on ( 1 Comment )

The UK’s four chief medical officers (including the inevitable and, to me, increasingly scary Dr Whitty of England) want to see fluoride added to all drinking water in the UK. There is already fluoride in some areas but these people, who have I believe betrayed the British public throughout the covid-19 fraud, now want fluoride in all our drinking water.

