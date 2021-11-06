Bayer Pharmaceuticals President Admits mRNA “Vaccines” Are Cell and Gene Therapy and The Public Would Not Have Agreed to Take Them If It Were Not for the “Pandemic”

At this year’s World Health Summit Stefan Oelrich, President of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division, gave a truly eye-opening speech revealing how the so-called “experts” think and quite frankly, taking his speech in the round, it’s chilling.

Every October, the World Health Summit draws international “experts” from academia, politics, the private sector, and civil society to Berlin. The 13th World Health Summit was held in Berlin over the 3 days 24 – 26 October 2021. There were 67 sessions with 377 speakers involving 6,000 participants from 120 nations. The Summit’s partners include: Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Roche, Wellcome, Biogen, Novartis, Bayer and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Not many will be surprised that another speaker at the Summit was Rick Bright, Senior Vice President Pandemic Prevention and Response at The Rockefeller Foundation and, of course, Bill Gates was glaringly in attendance.

Ignoring the unprecedented injury, illness and death Covid injections are causing worldwide and gaslighting its victims, Oelrich begins: “This past year the life sciences have really emerged as the light in the darkness of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its value to society recognised to a degree rarely seen before, certainly not during my lifetime or at least working in this industry. We have many reasons to be proud of it … I think unprecedented collaboration, transparency but also taking accountability for health across all different sectors and stakeholders.”

Oelrich continues: “Our successes over these 18 months should embolden us to fully focus much more closely on access, innovation and collaboration to unleash health for all, especially as we enter, on top of everything else that is happening, a new era of science – a lot of people talk about the Bio Revolution in this context”

What is this Bio Revolution “a lot of people talk about”?

The McKinsey Global Institute states: “a confluence of advances in biological science and accelerating development of computing, automation, and artificial intelligence is fuelling a new wave of innovation. This Bio Revolution could have significant impact on economies and our lives, from health and agriculture to consumer goods, and energy and materials.”

Oelrich then focuses on family planning: “We also need to focus on what is socially responsible outside of Europe and ensure sustainable action there. We pledged, this past year, to give an additional hundred million women access to contraception in the world. We’ve invested 400 million this year into new plants that are dedicated to produce long-acting contraceptives for women in low-and-middle income countries … Together with Bill and Melinda Gates we’re working very closely on family planning initiatives.”

He reveals some truths: “Innovation is also sustainability at a totally different level because those that take the leap to drive innovation in a really meaningful way and take the risk to invest in R&D will also attain sustainability by creating job security and prosperity for those that take the investment.”

It is important to understand what globalists mean when they use specific words. One such word is “sustainability.” When you understand that the meaning of “sustainability” within the UN’s Agenda 21/2030 framework includes reducing and maintaining the world’s population at a level the globalists deem “sustainable” and easily controllable by them; then you will better understand how “family planning” and “innovation” fits into their “sustainability” plan.

And, only when we understand the globalists’ concept of “sustainability” are we able to understand Oelrich’s remark: “attain sustainability by creating job security and prosperity,” not for everyone but, only “for those that take the investment.”

Rosa Kiore, who sadly passed away earlier this year, with others established The Post Sustainability Institute to study the impacts Agenda 21/2030 is having on liberty. Kiore explains the full meaning of “sustainable development” in a 16-minute video and it’s highly recommended you watch it before listening to Oelrich’s speech, watch Kiore HERE.

Finally, for anyone who still believes the Covid injections are vaccines to artificially induce immunity to a virus Oelrich leaves us in no doubt as to what it is. “We are really taking that leap [to drive innovation] – us as a company, Bayer – in cell and gene therapies … ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate,” Oelrich said.

You can hear Oelrich’s speech at the World Health Summit 2021 below.

KEY 01 – Opening Ceremony – World Health Summit 2021, Stefan Oelrich (13 mins, start 1:29:03)

